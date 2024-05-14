Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with Dual-Sport Star Trey’Dez Green
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announces its newest NIL deal with Trey’Dez Green ahead of the Tigers’ upcoming football and basketball seasons.
This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homegrown talent and empowering athletes like Trey’Dez to achieve their dreams.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan secured a groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Trey’Dez Green, LSU football and basketball commit.
— Gordon McKernan
“We’re thrilled to welcome Trey’Dez to the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys family,” McKernan said.
Green, a dual-sport sensation from Jackson, LA, is nationally recognized for his performance on the turf and the hardwood. Green committed to LSU last spring as the nation’s top tight end prospect and Louisiana’s premier power forward. His 6-foot-7 frame and versatility make him a standout athlete, with one opposing coach even referring to him as a “once-in-a-generation type of player.”
After graduating from Zachary High School this month, Green will join the Tigers for the 2024 football season. Fans can also expect to see him on the court, as the state’s No. 1 power forward will continue his career as a dual-sport athlete with LSU basketball next season.
“Trey’Dez embodies excellence, both as an athlete and a role model for aspiring young talents in Louisiana,” McKernan said. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homegrown talent and empowering athletes like Trey’Dez to achieve their dreams.”
McKernan will support Green in navigating the evolving NIL landscape, ensuring that he maximizes his potential beyond the stadium and arena. As he prepares to make his mark at the collegiate level, Green’s partnership with McKernan marks a new era of opportunities. Together, they will give back to the greater Baton Rouge community and inspire Louisiana’s youth.
