Resources for 2024 HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Summary: Resources to highlight HIV Vaccine Awareness Day on May 18, a day to recognize the community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to develop a vaccine for HIV prevention.

This week, on May 18, we observe the 27th annual HIV Vaccine Awareness Day (HVAD). As we work toward a preventative vaccine, HVAD is an opportunity to learn more about HIV vaccine research and the latest developments. It is also a day to recognize the many volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to develop a safe and effective vaccine for HIV prevention.

The National institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) leads this day and has spearheaded several initiatives focused on the advancement of HIV research, prevention, and treatment. Please stay tuned for an additional video resource discussing more about this day on HIV.gov.

You can also learn more about HIV vaccines on HIV.gov and find more information about the day on our events page.

You can find more data about HIV in the United States using the AHEAD dashboard.

HIV.gov regularly blogs on key developments in HIV vaccine research; our goal is to provide user-friendly content informing the general public and scientists researching and working in other health arenas about the research. To keep up with the science, follow the “vaccines” blog tag on HIV.gov and follow @NIAIDNews and @HIVgov on social media.

Join the Conversation:

You can find social media resources here. Use the hashtag #HVAD and follow, like, or share content on these channels: