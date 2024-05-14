Change Our Name’s Next Monthly Teach-In Will Be This Friday

This is a press release from Change Our Name Fort Bragg:

Change Our Name’s next Monthly teach-in will be Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Fort Bragg at 363 N. Main Street.

Envisioned as a program to educate attendees about the issues involved in the name change and to hear neighbors’ ideas, the teach-in will last about one hour and will feature two speakers and a question and answer/discussion period.

This Teach-in will focus on: A CHAT ABOUT THE PAST AND PRESENT SO WE CAN MOVE FORWARD TOGETHER

Speakers:

Tanda Blubear of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians at the Stewarts Point Rancheria, a Federally Recognized Tribe located in Sonoma County. She is the founder of Women with Bows, a group of Indigenous women traveling turtle island to bring mutual aid and hope to impoverished reservations and surroundings areas.

U’ilani Wesley will introduce Tanda and speak about how we heal from inside out.

Discussing controversial topics requires civility and respect for the opinions of others. This program is free and open to all.

For further information: [email protected]

A local grass roots non-profit, Change Our Name Fort Bragg is dedicated to an educational process that leads to changing the name of Fort Bragg so that it no longer honors a military Fort that dispossessed Indigenous people or Braxton Bragg, an enslaver and Confederate General. who waged war against our country.