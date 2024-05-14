Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on May 25

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 25. Meet leader Renshin Bunce at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history: the fact that it’s a restored wetland, the importance of wetlands to the planet, the history of the wastewater treatment plant, and how we see the Marsh doing the cleanup of the liquids. She also will name and talk about plants and birds seen along the walk. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.