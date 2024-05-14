Richland County hosts student mock trial

Jack Robinson of Jack and the Beanstalk infamy was first tried for causing the Ogre’s untimely death in the year 2014 A.D. to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County courthouse. Trials have continued every spring thereafter (with the exception of 2020) in celebration of Law Day and the Rule of Law.

Fifth grade students from throughout Richland County conduct this criminal jury trial with students playing all of the roles, including jurors who deliberate and return a verdict. It is an informative and fun hands on experience to get an overview of the daily workings of our judicial system.

This year 10 classes totaling approximately 160 students from Richland 44 (2); Wyndmere; Lidgerwood; Hankinson; St. John’s; and Wahpeton (4) participated.

Trial mentors include (pictured from left to right with Lidgerwood students) Cindy Keller, Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriber, Jessica Rydell, Assistant Richland County State’s Attorney, Megan Kummer, State’s Attorney, and Brad Cruff, District Judge.