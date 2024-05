New Report Forecasts Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Exceed $25 Billion, Despite Feedstock Availability Concerns

SAF Outlook 2030

Global SAF production is expected to reach nearly 10 billion liters by 2030, a significant increase from 600 million liters in 2023, according to cCarbon

Our report provides a comprehensive view into the strategies, challenges, and opportunities in SAF market's rapid growth and evolution as the industry works to scale this critical technology.” — Arpit Soni

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sustainable aviation fuel SAF ) market is on track for substantial growth, projected to reach $25 billion by 2030, propelled by regulatory mandates and corporate decarbonization commitments.Global SAF production is expected to reach nearly 10 billion liters by 2030, a significant increase from 600 million liters in 2023, according to the “Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030” report released by cCarbon By 2030, North America is anticipated to lead with 44% of the world’s output, followed by Europe with 24% of the global production share. Despite concerns regarding feedstock availability, Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and Tallow are forecasted to account for 40% of total feedstock volume utilized. This is driven by differentiated demand for lower carbon SAF, spurred by policy and market signals.Aviation is responsible for about 2.5% of global carbon emissions. SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle emissions from aviation by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, making it one of the key solutions to decarbonize the aviation sector. "With the aviation sector under immense pressure to decarbonize, sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a vital solution," said Arpit Soni, Associate Director for Market Insights and Products at cCarbon."Our report provides a comprehensive view into the strategies, challenges, and opportunities in SAF market's rapid growth and evolution as the industry works to scale this critical technology."This comprehensive study offers detailed insights into the SAF market, including regional market shares, production forecasts by technology pathway and feedstocks, key policies driving adoption, and profiles of major industry players. It includes a detailed database of over 100 SAF production facilities worldwide, both operational and planned, including plant-level capacity, feedstock, and technology details. Among other highlights, it also includes in-depth profiles of 25 leading SAF producers such as Neste, World Energy, Gevo, Aemetis, and SkyNRG, including operational updates and key announcements.cCarbon's analysis is grounded in extensive market research, including data collection on SAF facilities worldwide, qualitative and quantitative analyses, stakeholder interviews, regulatory examination, competitive landscape assessment, feedstock evaluation, and technology trend analysis.The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030 report is available for purchase or through cCarbon’s membership here: https://www.ccarbon.info/insight/global-sustainable-aviation-fuel-outlook-2030-insight-report-may-2024/ About cCarboncCarbon, a division of cKinetics, has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. It specializes in providing reliable in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.Table of Contents:1 Glossary & Methodology2 More SAF data at cCarbon.info3 Executive Summary4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Analysis, 2018-20305 Global, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feedstock Analysis, 2018-20305.1 Synopsis of Feedstock Analysis5.2 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2018-20305.3 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2024-20305.4 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2018-20305.5 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2024-20305.6 Analysis of Global SAF & RD Demand on the Current Feedstock Availability5.7 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Production, By Type, 2018-20235.8 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Imports, By Type, 2018-20235.9 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Exports, By Type, 2018-20235.10 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Consumption, By Type, 2018-20235.11 United States, Agriculture Products Consumption Analysis, (Biofuels vs Others), 2018-20236 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Analysis of Clean Fuel Standards, 2018-20306.1 Clean Fuel Standards in North America: An Introduction6.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Consumption by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-20306.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Total Credits Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-20306.4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Average Carbon Intensity by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-20306.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Estimated Incentives Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-20306.6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Pathways Registered in Clean Fuel Standard Markets, 2018-20236.7 Average Credit Prices Across Clean Fuel Markets, 2018-20237 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis7.1 Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for production7.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Specifications and Fuel Properties7.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, by Technology7.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, by Prices8 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Regulatory9 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Dynamics10 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis11 Competitive Landscape12 Company Profiles12.1 Shell plc12.2 Eni SpA12.3 Neste12.4 Fidelis New Energy, LLC12.5 SGP BioEnergy12.6 United Airlines Ventures12.7 Phillips 6612.8 TotalEnergies12.9 Preem12.10 Chevron Corporation13 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Database14 Conclusion15 References