New Report Forecasts Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Exceed $25 Billion, Despite Feedstock Availability Concerns
Global SAF production is expected to reach nearly 10 billion liters by 2030, a significant increase from 600 million liters in 2023, according to cCarbon
Our report provides a comprehensive view into the strategies, challenges, and opportunities in SAF market's rapid growth and evolution as the industry works to scale this critical technology.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is on track for substantial growth, projected to reach $25 billion by 2030, propelled by regulatory mandates and corporate decarbonization commitments.
Global SAF production is expected to reach nearly 10 billion liters by 2030, a significant increase from 600 million liters in 2023, according to the “Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030” report released by cCarbon.
By 2030, North America is anticipated to lead with 44% of the world’s output, followed by Europe with 24% of the global production share. Despite concerns regarding feedstock availability, Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and Tallow are forecasted to account for 40% of total feedstock volume utilized. This is driven by differentiated demand for lower carbon SAF, spurred by policy and market signals.
Aviation is responsible for about 2.5% of global carbon emissions. SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle emissions from aviation by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, making it one of the key solutions to decarbonize the aviation sector. "With the aviation sector under immense pressure to decarbonize, sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a vital solution," said Arpit Soni, Associate Director for Market Insights and Products at cCarbon.
"Our report provides a comprehensive view into the strategies, challenges, and opportunities in SAF market's rapid growth and evolution as the industry works to scale this critical technology."
This comprehensive study offers detailed insights into the SAF market, including regional market shares, production forecasts by technology pathway and feedstocks, key policies driving adoption, and profiles of major industry players. It includes a detailed database of over 100 SAF production facilities worldwide, both operational and planned, including plant-level capacity, feedstock, and technology details. Among other highlights, it also includes in-depth profiles of 25 leading SAF producers such as Neste, World Energy, Gevo, Aemetis, and SkyNRG, including operational updates and key announcements.
cCarbon's analysis is grounded in extensive market research, including data collection on SAF facilities worldwide, qualitative and quantitative analyses, stakeholder interviews, regulatory examination, competitive landscape assessment, feedstock evaluation, and technology trend analysis.
The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030 report is available for purchase or through cCarbon’s membership here: https://www.ccarbon.info/insight/global-sustainable-aviation-fuel-outlook-2030-insight-report-may-2024/
About cCarbon
cCarbon, a division of cKinetics, has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. It specializes in providing reliable in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.
Table of Contents:
1 Glossary & Methodology
2 More SAF data at cCarbon.info
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Analysis, 2018-2030
5 Global, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feedstock Analysis, 2018-2030
5.1 Synopsis of Feedstock Analysis
5.2 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2018-2030
5.3 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2024-2030
5.4 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2018-2030
5.5 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2024-2030
5.6 Analysis of Global SAF & RD Demand on the Current Feedstock Availability
5.7 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Production, By Type, 2018-2023
5.8 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Imports, By Type, 2018-2023
5.9 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Exports, By Type, 2018-2023
5.10 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Consumption, By Type, 2018-2023
5.11 United States, Agriculture Products Consumption Analysis, (Biofuels vs Others), 2018-2023
6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Analysis of Clean Fuel Standards, 2018-2030
6.1 Clean Fuel Standards in North America: An Introduction
6.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Consumption by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Total Credits Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Average Carbon Intensity by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Estimated Incentives Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030
6.6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Pathways Registered in Clean Fuel Standard Markets, 2018-2023
6.7 Average Credit Prices Across Clean Fuel Markets, 2018-2023
7 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis
7.1 Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for production
7.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Specifications and Fuel Properties
7.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, by Technology
7.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, by Prices
8 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Regulatory
9 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Dynamics
10 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Shell plc
12.2 Eni SpA
12.3 Neste
12.4 Fidelis New Energy, LLC
12.5 SGP BioEnergy
12.6 United Airlines Ventures
12.7 Phillips 66
12.8 TotalEnergies
12.9 Preem
12.10 Chevron Corporation
13 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Database
14 Conclusion
15 References
