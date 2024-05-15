Colorado’s SHEATH Underwear Releases New Product Design
Flower of Life Symbol Spans Millennia
The Flower of Life design has been a staple on our packaging and branding since the beginning of SHEATH. The symbol embodies principles of balance and harmony, values SHEATH holds dear."WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 -- SHEATH underwear recently released a new product design featuring a flower symbol.
— SHEATH owner, Robert Patton
"The Flower of Life, a captivating symbol spanning millennia, has found a modern muse in SHEATH's innovative products. Beyond its aesthetic allure, the Flower of Life harbors profound meanings, making it a fitting emblem for our ethos,” said SHEATH owner Robert Patton.
The new design will be available for the women's bra, boxer, and thong underwear and the men's 4.0 and 2.0 trunks and the 8-inch V-style underwear. SHEATH also just released a new men’s brief version.
“The Flower of Life design has been a staple on our packaging and branding since the beginning of SHEATH,” said Patton. “Rooted in ancient cultures worldwide, the symbol shows the interconnectedness of existence with its intricate patterns, formed by overlapping circles, representing the fundamental geometry underlying creation.”
“Moreover, the Flower of Life embodies principles of balance and harmony, values SHEATH holds dear. Just as the circles within the pattern find equilibrium through precise placement, SHEATH seeks to provide balance and comfort to its customers, both physically and spiritually. As you don your SHEATH apparel, you’re not just adorning yourself with clothing; you're embracing a deeper connection to the cosmic rhythms that govern our world," shared Patton.
SHEATH underwear was first created out of necessity by former Army Sergeant Robert Patton who experienced discomfort and chafing of his male anatomy while serving in the sweltering heat of the Iraqi desert in 2008.
The idea of the isolation pouch on the inside of the underwear occurred to Patton as a potential solution to help reduce heat and prevent excessive sweating. This separation for the groin area
was designed to enhance comfort, reduce chafing, and provide support during physical and everyday activities. Every soldier Patton mentioned the idea to understood the benefit this design would provide.
Patton left the military in 2011, and in 2014, a successful Kickstarter campaign helped launch the SHEATH brand and concept of pouch underwear into the culture. Their products have been available for purchase since 2013.
Doctors have spoken on how the dual pouch underwear can benefit people with certain medical conditions. See video clip with Dr. James Simon. Since SHEATH’s unique design has gained so much fame, the company has expanded its product line to include other types of men’s underwear and matching undergarments for women.
The SHEATH underwear brand made the Inc. 5000 list as one of the top 100 fastest growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The company made the list for the first time at 1,278th with 376% growth.
