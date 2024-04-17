HMS Software and The Gunnison Company collaborate on TimeControl Timesheet Case Study

Gunnison Bucket Truck

TimeControl and HMS Software have partnered with the Gunnison Company to explain how TimeControl has helped automate their personnel management.

They were looking for help to automate the data collection of the work of more than 1,100 workers and usage more than 2,000 pieces of equipment.” — Christopher Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ability to track personnel both in and out of the office now a key factor in company success, HMS Software has announced a case study of the implementation of its timesheet and field data collection system TimeControl at the Gunnison Company, a leader in vegetation management.

“We started working with The Gunnison Company in 2022,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “Their Atlanta, GA-based organization was growing at a rapid pace in the Southeastern USA and they were looking for help to automate the data collection of the work of more than 1,100 workers and usage more than 2,000 pieces of equipment.”

Gunnison and its army of workers and bucket trucks are experts in trimming the branches, trees and other vegetation that can threaten power lines and encroach on other critical infrastructure systems. In 2022, they started a search for a system that would act as both a timesheet system and an equipment usage tracker. Their search brought them to TimeControl Industrial Online by HMS Software.

HMS Software has been in the timesheet and project management industry since 1984 and its commercial system TimeControl has been on the market since 1994. With the ability to support both Crew Timesheet entries and non-labor data collection of material consumption and equipment usage, Gunnison decided to implement the system for their use. They chose the TimeControl Industrial Online version which is hosted in the Cloud.

The system went live in 2023 and has helped propel Gunnison’s systems to the next level. Gunnison has recently collaborated with HMS to tell the story of how TimeControl was implemented, the difference it made and what they see for TimeControl’s future at the firm. The TimeControl Case Study can be seen in its entirety at: www.timecontrol.com/why-timecontrol/case-studies/gunnison.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization.

TimeControl’s flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation. TimeControl Project is a premium version of the TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription service in the cloud.

For more information about TimeControl, TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Project, monitor the TimeControl blog at blog.timecontrol.com, or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com. For any other questions, please contact HMS Software at info@hms.ca.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading providerof project and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at info@hms.ca.