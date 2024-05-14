Convenience Retailing University (CRU) Announces 2025 Dates

Convenience Retailing University will take place Feb. 24-26, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

CHICAGO, IL, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly successful 2024 event in Nashville, TN, Convenience Retailing University (CRU) is pleased to announce its return to the JW Marriott Nashville for its 2025 event, which will take place Feb. 24-26, 2025. CRU delivers cutting-edge insights and trends, superior networking, and impactful category-focused educational opportunities for the convenience store industry during a high-impact three days.

The decision to return to Nashville comes on the heels of the success of CRU 2024, which saw record attendance and overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees. “[CRU is] one of the best networking and intimate shows I attend each year,” said Damian Wyatt from MAPCO and a 2024 CRU attendee. “I recommend this to everyone to attend each year. Please bring it back to Nashville. Great city, great hotel, easy to get around.”

In 2025, CRU will undergo several enhancements, including improvements to the agenda, aimed at elevating the overall attendee experience. Rich Reuitti from Continental Cup Company remarked, "As a first-time attendee, I can honestly say this show was one of the most productive events I have been to in years. The support from the CRU team was outstanding, and the one-to-one meetings were very productive."

CRU 2025 promises a lineup of insightful presentations, interactive workshops, and valuable one-to-one meetings tailored to facilitate meaningful connections among peers and partners, ensuring that CRU remains the premier destination for convenience industry professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for CRU 2025, and registration will open mid-May.

For more information and updates, please visit ConvenienceRetailing.com.

Contact:
Amanda Buehner, Senior Vice President, CSP, Events and Media, Informa Connect, Amanda.Buehner@informa.com

About Informa Connect Foodservice
Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.

Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.

Chell Rodriguez
Informa Connect
email us here

About

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect offers connection through events, media and research globally, servicing a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com.

Visit Informa Connect

