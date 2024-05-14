Convenience Retailing University (CRU) Announces 2025 Dates
Convenience Retailing University will take place Feb. 24-26, 2025, in Nashville, TN.CHICAGO, IL, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly successful 2024 event in Nashville, TN, Convenience Retailing University (CRU) is pleased to announce its return to the JW Marriott Nashville for its 2025 event, which will take place Feb. 24-26, 2025. CRU delivers cutting-edge insights and trends, superior networking, and impactful category-focused educational opportunities for the convenience store industry during a high-impact three days.
The decision to return to Nashville comes on the heels of the success of CRU 2024, which saw record attendance and overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees. “[CRU is] one of the best networking and intimate shows I attend each year,” said Damian Wyatt from MAPCO and a 2024 CRU attendee. “I recommend this to everyone to attend each year. Please bring it back to Nashville. Great city, great hotel, easy to get around.”
In 2025, CRU will undergo several enhancements, including improvements to the agenda, aimed at elevating the overall attendee experience. Rich Reuitti from Continental Cup Company remarked, "As a first-time attendee, I can honestly say this show was one of the most productive events I have been to in years. The support from the CRU team was outstanding, and the one-to-one meetings were very productive."
CRU 2025 promises a lineup of insightful presentations, interactive workshops, and valuable one-to-one meetings tailored to facilitate meaningful connections among peers and partners, ensuring that CRU remains the premier destination for convenience industry professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve.
Sponsorship opportunities are now available for CRU 2025, and registration will open mid-May.
For more information and updates, please visit ConvenienceRetailing.com.
