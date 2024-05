St Johnsbury Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4003693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/14/24 at approx. 1155 hours

STREET: Waits River Road

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 16 off ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James White

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: LaCrosse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Deborah Gundry

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Waits River Road at the intersection of I 91 Exit 16 S off ramp. Upon arrival Bradford Fire Department and Upper Valley Ambulance were already on scene. Investigation revealed White was stopped at the off ramp and pulled out in front of Gundry who was traveling west on Waits River Road. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and both operators were transported to DHMC for non-life threatening injuries.