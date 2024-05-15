Rocker Francesca Tarantino Captures Her 2nd Chart Topper On The World’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Truth Cannot Hide’ by Francesca Tarantino is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Orlando, Florida’s Francesca Tarantino is a singer, musician, songwriter, and most importantly, a rocker! With a second to none work ethic, you can often catch Francesca performing live at numerous local venues. Co-written with Mike and Caroline Walker of Dreamwalker Music Evolution, ‘Truth Cannot Hide’ is an intense pop-rock ballad that Francesca feels “portrays the emotional toll of trying to be a good friend to someone, but having a hard time justifying their actions.”
This is Francesca’s second #1, a rare feat on the aBreak58. She’ll be releasing a stripped-down acoustic version (with a video) of her first #1, ’Tragedy,’ on May 24th.
“I barely have the words to describe what it feels like having another #1 on the aBreak58, but it is so incredibly awesome,” said Francesca. “I’m so grateful for everyone voting and all the support. To be recognized for my hard work means so much and I’m truly honored to be here. I’m so happy that people want to listen to my music and I’m thankful that aBreak Music makes it possible for my music to be heard! The team at aBreak truly ROCKS!”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“When we first heard Francesca early in 2023, little did we know that this young rocker would capture the attention of so many around the world,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “When partner Jay Stevens checked out one of her gigs in Florida, he confirmed to the entire team that we are witnessing the growth of a rising star. It’s very difficult to land a #1 on the aBreak58. That she’s now done it twice, truly speaks for itself.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based global, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
