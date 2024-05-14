DriveSafe Hosts Governor Polis for New Drivers Ed Bill

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo

DriveSafe Driving Schools Hosts Governor Polis to Sign Bill for New Drivers Ed Requirements

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Driving Schools, a leader in drivers education, is proud to announce we will be hosting Colorado Governor Jared Polis at our Denver Colfax School on May 15th, to sign Colorado House Bill 1021. This bill enhances drivers' education for minors, in an effort to combat rising rates of car collisions and improve roadway safety. This marks a significant step towards creating safer roads for everyone.

DriveSafe emphasizes the importance of comprehensive driver education in fostering safer roads. Our curriculum prioritizes non-fear-based teaching methods, which works to empower drivers with skills, knowledge, and experience to confidently navigate the roads responsibly and conscientiously.

DriveSafe recognizes that the cost of driver's education might be prohibitive for some and we are committed to addressing these challenges. Our Be.Driving America online course offers affordable and flexible remote access, catering to rural populations. We also collaborate with various community organizations to leverage our driving services to accommodate many needs. Some of these projects include working with the Colorado Department of Human Services (SNAP), local trauma centers, youth experiencing homelessness, and foster care programs, among others, to ensure inclusive access to driver's education. We’ll continue to expand these affiliations and programs to assist more Coloradoans.

We extend our thanks to our partner, AAA Colorado, who continue to work with us as we seek to foster safer roads for everyone and empower learners to affect positive change.

For more information about DriveSafe's educational offerings visit: www.drivesafecolorado.com/drivers-education

To read more about Bill 1021 visit: leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1021

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com