NEWS RELEASE - WDVA Invites Public to Learn about a Future State Veterans Cemetery in Tri-Cities Area

PRESS RELEASE

WDVA Invites Public to Learn about a Future State Veterans Cemetery in Tri-Cities Area

WEST RICHLAND, WA – The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a town hall on May 22 to discuss the potential for a new State Veterans Cemetery in the Tri-Cities region. The meeting will be held at the West Richland Police Department and is open to the public.

“Serving Veterans and their families by providing final honors in a State Veterans Cemetery is an incredibly important aspect of our work,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand this benefit to other locations in our state, providing a lasting memorial to honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who have gone before us.”

Residents of the area are invited to learn more about site requirements, hear about the existing State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, and find out how a facility will serve Veterans and families living in South Central and Southeast Washington.

The State Veteran Cemetery Program complements the Federal VA’s 135 National Cemeteries by aiding states, territories, and federally recognized tribal governments in providing burial options in areas with too small a Veteran population for a National Cemetery.

WDVA is looking for land that meets criteria laid out by the Federal VA State Cemetery Grants Program. Proposed sites will be considered based on several criteria, including access to public roadways, availability of utilities, and suitability of the land. The agency is currently searching for 100 acres at the recommendation of the National Cemetery Association.

You can learn more about the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs at https://dva.wa.gov/ and find out more about the State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake at https://dva.wa.gov/veterans-service-members-and-their-families/cemetery.

###

Media Contact

Heidi Audette

Communications and Legislative Director

(360) 485-1812– office

(360) 791-8966 – cell

heidia@dva.wa.gov