【International Exchange】Macao joins the first UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy Annual Conference in Thailand

MACAU, May 14 - On behalf of Macao, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) joined the first edition of UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy Annual Conference in Phuket, Thailand from 10 – 12 May, joining other member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy around the world to lead a meaningful discussion and sharing of good practices in fostering development as creative cities of gastronomy. The meeting led to closer cooperation among member cities and raised Macao’s international profile and impact.

The first UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy Annual Conference was hosted by Phuket, Thailand. Over three days (10 – 12 May), the program consisted of presentations and keynote speeches, panel discussions, charrette activities as well as work meeting held online and offline, among other highlights. The panel discussions covered various topics including model of organic tourism for sustainable development in society, practices to promote zero food waste in the catering industry, as well as climate change through gastronomy heritage. The Governor of Phuket, Sophon Suwannarat, delivered welcome remarks for participants at the opening ceremony. Deputy Minister of the Interior of Thailand, Chada Thaised, also attended the occasion together with other guests.

MGTO Director and Macao SAR focal point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, represented the city at the annual meeting. Representatives of about 20 Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao participated in the event. Representatives exchanged perspectives and shared their related work of fostering the development of Creative Cities of Gastronomy, as well as different initiatives unfolded to steer gastronomic development towards higher sustainability and innovation. By learning from other member cities’ successful experience, Macao can reach new and better progress as a City of Gastronomy, joining other cities to contribute to the achievement of the goals in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. During their stay in Phuket, the participants also joined the activity of mangrove planting to support the work for sustainable development.

Vigorous endeavors to promote sustainable gastronomic development

Macao was designated as a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2017. Since then, the SAR Government has unfolded an action plan to develop Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy with vigorous efforts. The “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” work meeting is held annually (except in 2022, owing to the pandemic). The first four-year monitoring report of “Macao· Creative City of Gastronomy” was submitted in 2021.

Macao organizes the first International Cities of Gastronomy Fest this year

Following the designation, MGTO has been forging ahead to build Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy in accord with the work plan, including active participation in events organized by UCCN member cities for exchange, learning and deeper collaboration. In mid-June of 2024, MGTO will organize the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” for the first time. The event will gather Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide for a vibrant showcase of diverse gastronomic cultures from across the globe and Macao’s glamour of “tourism + gastronomy”.

56 Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the Network

Growing fast since its inception in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network covers seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Media Arts, Film, Design, Gastronomy, Literature and Music. There are 56 Creative Cities of Gastronomy globally, including six in China, namely Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou, Huai'an and Chaozhou, as the country with the most member cities in the field of gastronomy.