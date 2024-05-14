VC Fast Pitch Returns to St. Petersburg on May 23rd
Entrepreneurs will pitch and network with venture capitalists, angels, and accredited investors.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Dog Venture Partners announced that VC Fast Pitch will return to St. Petersburg, FL on Thursday May 23, 2024, at Coastal Creative located at 2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The event will feature investors and speakers from across the country and will include the launch of TCA Venture Group’s TCA Southeast Chapter in St. Petersburg. TCA Venture Group recently announced the launch of TCA Southeast to foster startup ecosystems in Florida and Georgia. The firm was formally known as Tech Coast Angels and changed its name to reflect an operational shift. Chairperson emeritus David Friedman will be among the investors on the investor panel for the event.
Scott Kelly, founder, and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners commented on the return to St. Petersburg, “I am thrilled to bring VC Fast Pitch back to St. Petersburg a city rich in talented entrepreneurs building future unicorns. We are looking forward to providing these dynamic companies the opportunity to connect with investors from around the state and the country.”
Attendees of VC Fast Pitch will have an opportunity to attend a networking afterparty immediately following the VC Fast Pitch co-hosted by Tampa Business Club. Learn more and register for the St Petersburg VC Fast Pitch at https://2024StPetersburgVCFastPitch.eventbrite.com
About Black Dog Venture Partners
Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Black Dog Venture Partners is also the host of the VC Fast Pitch Events that connects startups with the nation's top investors. Learn more at BlackDogVenturePartners.com.
Scott Kelly
Black Dog Venture Partners
+1 4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com