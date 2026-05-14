New Orleans VC Fast Pitch Brings Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Innovation Leaders Together June 11 at The Shop Workspace

National startup funding event connects Gulf South founders with venture capitalists, angel investors, and accredited investors from across the country

This event is designed to help founders build relationships, secure capital, and accelerate growth while showcasing the incredible innovation happening throughout the Gulf South.” — Scott Kelly

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Dog Venture Partners and The Idea Village will host the New Orleans VC Fast Pitch on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Shop Workspace in New Orleans. The event will bring together startup founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, and accredited investors for an evening focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment opportunities.The New Orleans event is part of the nationally recognized VC Fast Pitch series, which has hosted more than 60 investor events across the country over the past 15 years and helped entrepreneurs raise more than $130 million in funding.Entrepreneurs participating in the event will have the opportunity to deliver five-minute pitches to investors, receive pitch coaching and pitch deck reviews, and connect directly with funding sources and strategic business partners. Attendees will also gain access to networking opportunities with investors and startup ecosystem leaders from the Southeast and beyond.“New Orleans has become one of the most exciting emerging startup ecosystems in the country,” said Scott Kelly , CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners. “This event is designed to help founders build relationships, secure capital, and accelerate growth while showcasing the incredible innovation happening throughout the Gulf South.”The event is co-hosted by The Idea Village, a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and building an inclusive startup economy throughout the region. Since 2000, The Idea Village has supported more than 23,700 entrepreneurs whose companies have generated nearly $2 billion in regional economic impact.New Orleans continues to gain momentum as a growing venture and startup hub, particularly in sectors including health innovation, climate technology, logistics, food innovation, and culture-driven businesses.In addition to startup pitches, the event will feature networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration among founders, investors, accelerators, corporate partners, and service providers within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.Event DetailsWhat: New Orleans VC Fast Pitch — Pitch. Connect. Fund!When: Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Where: The Shop Workspace, 900 Camp Street, Third Floor New Orleans, LARegistration: https://neworleansvcfastpitch.eventbrite.com/ About Black Dog Venture PartnersBlack Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides startups and growth-stage companies with access to funding, business development, executive coaching, and strategic growth opportunities through its national network of investors and business partners. The firm hosts VC Fast Pitch events throughout the United States, connecting entrepreneurs with investors and strategic partners.About The Idea VillageThe Idea Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs throughout New Orleans and the Gulf South through accelerator programs, mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. The organization works to cultivate a vibrant, inclusive, and innovation-driven regional economy.

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