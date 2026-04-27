J3RCM and Loop Announce Strategic Partnership Backed by Champion to Transform Healthcare Delivery

J3RCM

Two innovators unite—fueled by Champion’s growth capital—to bridge the gap between high-performance sports medicine and mainstream healthcare.

This isn't just a software update; it’s a performance upgrade for the entire practice."” — Josh Fertel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3RCM, the visionary force behind the ClevEHR platform, and Loop, an emerging leader in Durable Medical Equipment (DME) logistics, today announced a strategic partnership and a significant investment from Champion. This collaboration marks a pivotal evolution in healthcare operations, applying the "return-to-play" efficiency of elite sports medicine to the broader medical landscape.By integrating Loop’s operational speed into J3RCM’s revenue cycle management (RCM) ecosystem, the companies are launching a unified, end-to-end solution. This partnership solves the industry's most persistent problem: the fragmentation between clinical care, equipment logistics, and financial recovery.The Intersection of Performance and CareThe partnership is built on identifying high-growth companies that bridge the gap between sports-adjacent innovation and massive-market medical utility. As sports medicine increasingly serves as the R&D lab for general healthcare, J3RCM and Loop are scaling those high-standard efficiencies for all private practices."For over a year, my focus has been eliminating the financial blind spots that burden private practices," said Josh Fertel, Founder of J3RCM. "By joining forces with Loop and receiving the backing of Champion, we are removing the friction that slows providers down. This isn't just a software update; it’s a performance upgrade for the entire practice."Winning the "Return to Play" in General MedicineLoop has built a reputation for speed and reliability within the DME sector, deeply rooted in the demanding world of sports medicine where every hour of recovery counts."Healthcare providers shouldn't have to navigate multiple systems to deliver great care," said Nick Edwards, Board Member of Loop and Champion. "We are taking the 'return-to-play' lens we honed in sports medicine and expanding it. With Champion’s support, we’re building a system that simplifies the process and raises the standard for every patient, athlete or not."Strategic Expansion via ChampionChampion’s investment is designed to accelerate product development and support the rapid scaling of the integrated ClevEHR ecosystem. The fund’ and ecosystem’s involvement underscores a shift in the market: moving away from siloed medical tools toward comprehensive platforms that manage the total patient lifecycle."J3RCM and Loop represent the exact intersection of innovation we look to support," said Nick Edwards, Loop and Champion Board Member. "Their combined capabilities create a powerful opportunity to reshape how providers deliver care and manage the business of medicine simultaneously."The Unified Platform AdvantageThe integrated offering, set to roll out in phases this year, allows providers to:· Consolidate Workflows: Order, track, and bill for DME without leaving the ClevEHR environment.· Optimize Revenue: Align J3RCM’s deep billing expertise with Loop’s fulfillment speed to improve cash flow.· Enhance Outcomes: Reduce administrative lag, ensuring patients receive necessary equipment and follow-up care faster.About J3RCMJ3RCM is a healthcare solutions company specializing in revenue cycle management and practice performance. Through its ClevEHR platform, J3RCM helps providers unlock financial clarity and operational efficiency. http://www.j3rcm.com/ About LoopLoop is a modern DME company dedicated to speed and simplicity. By leveraging smarter logistics, Loop supports providers in delivering essential medical equipment effectively, ensuring a seamless transition from clinic to recovery.About ChampionChampion is the premier sports investment firm focused on high-growth companies at the intersection of sports, health, and transformative technology. Champion provides the strategic capital and connectivity required to disrupt traditional industries and accelerate long-term value. https://championcapital.co/

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