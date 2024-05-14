Maryland State Police Investigate Crash in Somerset County

May 14, 2024

(MARION, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a twenty-year-old man from Somerset County.

The deceased is identified as Alexander Steve Dize, 20, of Princess Anne. Dize was flown by Maryland State Police medevac to Tidal Health in Salisbury where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. Dize was the front seat passenger in a 2013 Dodge Challenger.

The driver is identified as Braeden Lane Bloodsworth, 19, of Deal Island. Bloodsworth was flown by Maryland State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

At approximately 7 p.m. last night, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash in the 27,000 block of Crisfield-Marion Road in Marion. The vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and hit a stand of trees, turning onto its side. Investigators believe speed may have been a contributing circumstance.

Maryland State Police were assisted at the scene by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police Crash team is leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

