Strategic Radiology’s SR Health Insurance Plan Earns Excellence in Health Risk Management Certification

Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, is CEO and Chair of the Strategic Radiology coalition of 38 independent private radiology practices.

Strategic Radiology's captive health insurance plan was recognized for its health risk strategy and exceptional efforts to improve care and lower costs.

We appreciate that our members were recognized for taking ownership of the problem of rising health insurance costs while maintaining excellent coverage for radiologists, employees, and families.” — Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology has been awarded the Berkley Accident and Health’s Excellence in Health Risk Management Certification for self-funded health insurance programs, one of 11 inaugural recipients announced at the 2024 Berkley Captive Symposium. Insurance plans were nominated by their captive program sponsors from among 42 employer plans representing 971 small and medium-sized employers covered by Berkley. Recipients were evaluated on their health risk strategy and exceptional efforts to improve health care and lower costs for employees and their plans.

“We are grateful to receive this certification on behalf of the 12 Strategic Radiology member groups currently enrolled in SR Health, our coalition’s self-funded health plan,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. “Berkley Accident and Health has been a strong partner, and we appreciate that our groups have been recognized for taking ownership of the problem of rising health insurance costs while maintaining excellent coverage for their radiologists, employees, and families.”

Strategic Radiology launched SR Health, a self-funded captive insurance plan for member radiology groups, in January 2023, seeking savings on premiums, greater control of coverage options, and visibility into plan data. Twelve of 38 member groups and their radiologists, employees and family members are currently enrolled with approximately 3,600 covered lives. The 11 plans that received certification were evaluated on their health risk strategy and exceptional efforts to improve health care and lower costs for employees and their plans.

“We were pleased to have Strategic Radiology achieve its Excellence in Health Risk Management certification this year,” said Frank Jancura, Assistant Vice President, Health Risk Management and Innovation, Berkley Accident and Health. “It really speaks to the success of the program leadership and its members, who are committed to thinking outside the box to provide high-quality and sustainable benefits together.”

To be certified, Strategic Radiology provided detailed information about its health risk management efforts to Berkley Accident and Health. The information was evaluated against Berkley’s twelve attributes of a high-performing captive program, including:

• Member engagement and collaboration

• Use of independent Third-Party Administrators that can unbundle services

• Use of independent and/or transparent Pharmacy Benefits Managers

• Ability to carve-out special solutions

• Leveraging size and scale to negotiate vendor pricing

Berkley Accident and Health has offered and managed group captive programs for more than 15 years. Its rapidly expanding Stop Loss Group Captive program for small and mid-size employers has increased from 500 employers in 2020 to 971 employers in 2024.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 38 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:

• Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI

• ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

• Carolina Radiology Associates; Myrtle Beach, SC

• Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

• Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC

• Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL

• Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

• Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

• Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

• The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

• Huron Valley Radiology, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Ann Arbor, MI

• Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT

• Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

• Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

• Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Waterbury, CT

• Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN

• Pacific Imaging Associates; Portland, OR

• Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

• Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

• Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

• Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

• Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR

• Radiology Associates of Albuquerque; Albuquerque, NM

• Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA

• Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

• Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA

• Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL

• Riverside Radiology Medical Group; Riverside, CA

• Regional Diagnostic Radiology; Sartell, MN

• Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

• Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA

• Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

• Skagit Radiology; Mount Vernon, WA

• Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN

• Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

• Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

• United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

• X-Ray Consultants, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; South Bend, IN