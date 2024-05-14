Commission to Recognize 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the formation of the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission to recognize the anniversary of the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence in 2026. The first meeting of the Commission will convene from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at the Huxley Theater in the New York State Museum in Albany.

“New York State played a pivotal role in the American Revolution, and we look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to join us in commemorating the 250th anniversary in 2026,” Governor Hochul said. “The commemoration will not only celebrate the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence, but will also emphasize New York’s ongoing effort to achieve our nation’s founding principles of representative democracy with equal participation and rights for all.”

Randy Simons, Commissioner Pro Tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Commissioner of Education, will co-chair the Commission. In its first year, the Commission will advise on the development of a multifaceted commemoration to support New York’s heritage organizations to plan and support programming and exhibits, coordinate New York State learning standards; encourage and promote heritage tourism; advance scholarship surrounding the history and values of the American Revolution; and ignite public interest in the history of New York State and the United States.

The commemoration will extend beyond the period of American Revolution and the formation of the United States to ongoing efforts to reach the goals expressed by the nation’s founders. New York has been a significant force in those movements, including such iconic, historic stories as serving as the routes for the Underground Railroad, the abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage, the labor movement, and the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Commissioner Pro Tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Randy Simons said, “From Washington’s Headquarters to the final resting place of Baron von Steuben, New York State Parks and Sites preserves a large and nationally significant collection of Revolutionary War sites. The commemoration’s themes align with our agency’s ‘Our Whole History’ initiative to tell more accurate and inclusive stories about our shared past. As our agency celebrates its Centennial year, our Revolutionary War heritage has emerged as a major theme. In 2026, it takes center stage.”

State Department of Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “This very important chapter of New York’s early history is imperative to share, as New York was at the center of political decisions that influenced the outcome of the Revolutionary War and helped shape the United States. When our students have opportunities to explore and learn about the significant historical events of the past, they are able to gain invaluable insights into the present, fostering critical thinking, empathy, and informed decision-making. We are honored to be able to collaborate with our partner agencies on this Commission and look forward to igniting an excitement for lifelong learning through historical education as we celebrate 250 years of democracy, freedom, and independence.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am so pleased that the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission has been convened and will begin to do important work. I was proud to sponsor the New York State 250th Commemoration Act in 2022 to establish this Commission and ensure we energize the next generation of New Yorkers about the importance of the American Revolution and the pivotal role New York State played. I know this Commission’s work will help New Yorkers understand our complex history and the principles from the Revolution that we still carry today and honor the sacrifices made by countless patriots. I am particularly pleased Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins designated Connie Kehoe, executive director of Westchester250, to be a member of this Commission. I thank Governor Hochul for convening this meeting and the Commemoration Commission members for their dedication to honoring this tremendous milestone.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “As we look to the national celebration of our 250 years as a nation, I am excited to that the newly established New York State 250th Commemoration Commission will be working to develop programming and sites that highlight all of the rich history of our state and which tell the story of the role New York has played in our national history. Here in Saratoga County, where in October 1777 the American patriots defeated the British Army for the first time in global history, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from across the world who are coming to the United States to help us celebrate 250 years. I want to thank Governor Hochul for convening the Commission, and Randy Simons, Commissioner Pro Tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Commissioner of Education, for their leadership of the Commission.”

The May 15 meeting will be open to the public. The Commission will meet quarterly. For more information and a livestream of the meeting, visit Revolutionary NY 250 | The New York State Museum (nysed.gov).

