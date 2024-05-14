COMMISSIONER MILLER AND TDA HOST PESTICIDE WASTE COLLECTION EVENT IN ERATH COUNTY

Free pesticide disposal event gets rid of unwanted chemicals safely

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Miller, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and hazardous waste recycler Clean Earth joined forces on Tuesday, April 30, to host an Agricultural Pesticide Waste Collection event in Stephenville, Texas, in Erath County. This free public event allowed agriculture producers to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides and pesticide containers.

“Exposure to unused or expired pesticides can pose significant health risks to farmworkers, residents, and consumers if not disposed of correctly,” Commissioner Miller stated. “Proper disposal practices support sustainable agriculture by minimizing environmental impact. Here at TDA, we aim to provide responsible disposal of pesticides for future generations.”

The agriculture pesticide waste collection event was a great success. Commissioner Miller even took part in the event by responsibly disposing of some of his unwanted pesticides. Approximately 83,373 pounds of unwanted agriculture pesticides and old pesticide containers were collected from Texans in 31 counties. Some Texans traveled miles across the state to dispose of pesticide waste responsibly and easily—the TDA way.

The collection events are offered as a drive-up service, and individuals dropping off old, expired, or banned agricultural pesticides can remain inside their vehicles. Pesticides must be in their original containers, even if the label is absent. Unknown pesticides will be tested onsite at no cost.

“Some of these chemicals have been sitting in people’s barns for 40 or 50 years because people had no place to take them for proper disposal,” Commissioner Miller said. “We try to make safe disposal of these chemicals as easy as a trip through the drive-through.”

Long-term storage of pesticides can lead to the deterioration of pesticide containers and possible environmental damage due to containers leaking into ground waters. Improper storage can also put children and pets in danger.

“It’s all about protecting the environment and being good stewards. Getting rid of these chemicals in the proper way keeps them out of our water and keeps them away from pets and children,” Commissioner Miller said.

TDA is the state’s lead agency in regulating pesticide use and application. The agency handles licensing and training pesticide applicators, oversees worker protection, registers pesticides for sale in the state, and works to minimize unnecessary impacts to agriculture.

For more information, contact TDA at 512-463-7622 or visit the TDA website.