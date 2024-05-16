Independent Electrical Contractors FL East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) Graduates 33 Electrical Apprentices
The Future of the Electrical Industry
It is very moving watching the apprentices graduate every year. It can be very emotional, especially when you see someone that doubted their potential for success, and look at them now!”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent article published by the Palm Beach Post, "Florida has once again secured its position among the top ten overall best states to live in, with a notable emphasis on excelling in the "Education" category”. This marks the second consecutive year that Florida has demonstrated remarkable progress in providing a conducive environment for its residents, particularly in the realm of education.
— Karen Pica, Membership & Marketing Director
One organization contributing significantly to this success is the Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC).
IEC FL East Coast is proud to contribute to the Florida education system, offering valuable opportunities beyond traditional academic pathways. Recognizing that college may not be the ideal route for everyone, IEC FL East Coast provides avenues for individuals on the career opportunities in the electrical field which is a sector that desperately needs fresh talent
"In the state of Florida, apprentices do not bear the burden of paying for their apprentice education," noted Bob Terry, Executive Director of the IEC FL East Coast Chapter. "The Independent Electrical Contractor that employs them full time also sponsors their education. This unique model removes financial barriers and ensures that individuals have access to quality education while gaining practical experience in the field."
Recently, the IEC FL East Coast celebrated the graduation of 33 electrical apprentices. These individuals have dedicated themselves to balancing full-time work with attending classes one night per week for the past four years. Their commitment exemplifies the dedication to excellence that defines both the organization and the Florida education landscape.
"We are thrilled to see Florida's continued recognition as one of the best states to live in, with education playing a pivotal role in this achievement," added Karen Pica, Membership & Marketing Director of the IEC-FECC. "All of us at the IEC-FECC, are proud to contribute to the state's education system by providing alternative pathways to success. It is very moving watching the apprentices graduate every year. It can be very emotional, especially when you see someone that doubted their potential for success, and look at them now!"
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
Bob Terry
IEC Florida East Coast Chapter
+1 561-697-4893
admin@iec-fecc.org
IEC-FECC Graduation Procession