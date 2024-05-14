Award-winning Mansfield Dentist Delivers TEDx Talk on the Link Between Teeth and Brain Function

Dr. Jiyoung Jung, Mansfield-based dentist, announces that her TEDx talk "The Teeth are a Gateway to your Well-Being" is live.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mansfield-based dentist, Dr. Jiyoung Jung, spoke at the 2024 TEDxBGSU event this year, and her talk, titled The Teeth are a Gateway to your Well-Being, is now live and available to watch on the TEDx YouTube channel TEDxBGSU, a local and independently organized TEDx event at Bowling Green State University, seeks to amplify the voices of students, faculty, staff, and community members of Bowling Green, Ohio, to share new ideas and inspire change.Dr. Jiyoung Jung joined the impressive lineup of the 2024 edition of TEDxBGSU, hosted on March 21, 2024, with the theme “For the Public Good” at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Grand Ballroom, and presented in special collaboration with the Geoffrey H. Radbill Center for College and Life Design and the Michael and Sara Kuhlin Hub for Career Design and Connection.Expertly organized by Kendra Lutes, Mikayla Russ, and Emma Horner, the event featured 20 inspiring TEDx talks “focused around five of the six design-thinking mindsets: Be Curious, Collaboration, Reframe, Take Action, and Share Your Story,” according to TEDxBGSU.Samson Akanni | Frídọ̀mù Kọ̀nìfáìndì: A Way to Heal Yourself and Excel in Whatever You DoOlga V. Mack | Putting the Heart in AI: How a Supervision Framework Says I CareHoang Do | Cultural Curiosity? Yes Please!Jonathan Kershaw | What Potlucks Teach Us About Food SustainabilityDamilare Adeyeri | How to Boost Your Mood, Energy, and ProductivityMarissa Evans | The Art of Generative ListeningTheresa Haskins | The Neuro-Inclusion RevolutionSteve Russell | Will you be giving anyone flowers today?Sara Chambers | Death is Not a Dirty WordJacqueline Hudson | My Country 'Tis of Thee: Black History (and Culture) is American History (and Culture)Malik Jarrell-Miller | Dreaming Big: Embracing Your Vision in a Content SocietyBrian Lovins | Referee versus Coach: How Might Taking a Different Approach Change Our Criminal Justice SystemMadisyn Beare-Jones | Same Classroom, Different Experiences: How Deaf Students are Being Left BehindCalen Gray | Delete Parking Lots: Save Time, Lives, and MoneyJiyoung Jung |The Teeth are a Gateway to your Well-BeingBrandon Long | Dehumanizing Beneficence, AI Implementation in the Legal SystemBriyanna Moore | Teaching in South Korea: Exploring the Unspoken Narrative of Korean Teacher, Student, and Parent RelationshipsCaleb Danielak | The Roles We PlayQuan Le | How to Belong When You're the Odd One OutChief Ife Bell™| Leadership Unleashed: Find Your Inner ChiefDr. Jung’s idea worth spreading is that “the most important function of the teeth is to develop and stabilize the craniofacial structure-to simply hold your skull, so your brain can function properly.”Her talk received great praise from YouTube viewers:“I love this notion of a dental visit being connected to the entire body. It makes sense because our body is one unit working together, not segregated parts that act independently. Thank you for the insightful information, Dr. Jung!”“Amazing insight!! Never known that our teeth are intricately linked to the cranial system has eluded me till now. I am certain whenever I look at my teeth I will remember your teaching for sure! Thank you, Dr. Jung!!!!”“Her story of overcoming challenges as a first-generation immigrant and pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist is truly inspiring… Jiyoung reminds us to prioritize our oral health for a lifetime of well-being. Thank you, Jiyoung Jung, for sharing your knowledge and empowering us to take better care of our teeth for a healthier future!”A true expert, Dr. Jung has been trained with experts in cranial, focusing on the airway, sleep, and craniofacial construction. She has collaborated with chiropractors, myofunctional therapists, nutritionists, and other physicians to treat the whole body.Dr. Jung has been awarded her Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), a distinction only 6% of all dentists have achieved. She is very detail-oriented, and she dedicates time to improving her knowledge and skills to be the best dentist she can be. Her goal is to provide patient-centered, comprehensive care. She’s also been selected as Best Dentist in D Magazine for 2021, 2022, and 2023 for her work in the Dallas Fort Worth area.Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in child psychology and education, her talk was released just in time to honor her during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.“I’m currently working on an upcoming memoir, which will be launched in AAPI Heritage Month in 2025, on Sleep Apnea Awareness Day,” announced Dr. Jung.After moving to the United States with her family in 1997, Dr. Jung received a Bachelor of Arts with honors in biology at the University of Texas at Dallas, where she graduated on the Dean’s Honor List. At Baylor College of Dentistry, now known as the Texas A&M College of Dentistry. She also earned a certificate in education for healthcare professionals from the Texas A&M School of Graduate Studies. She graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree and was recognized with the Merritt-Parks Award.She has taught third- and fourth-year clinical dental students as an adjunct assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Dentistry.To watch her TEDx Talk, click HERE . She is available to be booked as a speaker or podcast guest.About Jiyoung Jung, DDS, FAGDDr. Jung started her career as a teacher, and it wasn’t until later in life that she decided to pursue dentistry to fulfill her passion for helping others. Dedicated to being the best dentist she can possibly be, she continuously improves her education and skills.Dr. Jung is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry the Texas Academy of General Dentistry, the Dallas Academy of General Dentistry, and The American Academy for Oral and Systemic Health. Dr. Jung has been married since 1994 and has two beautiful daughters, one son-in-law, and her “sunshine granddaughter who brings so much joy in her life.” She is a foodie, and she loves hot yoga. Her clinic, Central Park Dental, is located at 1101 Alexis Ct #101, Mansfield, TX 76063.To learn more about Dr. Jung, visit https://www.centralparkdental.net/ About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons, and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala, and How to Be a Better Human.Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks Follow TED on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED Learn more about TEDxBGSU at: https://www.bgsu.edu/tedxbgsu.html Follow TEDxBGSU on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/TEDxBGSU Follow TEDxBGSU on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TEDxBGSU

The Teeth are a Gateway to your Well-Being | Jiyoung Jung | TEDxBGSU