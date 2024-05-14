President Biden Bolsters Domestic Manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment with New Tariffs on China
An Increase in Tariffs on PPE, like Masks, Gloves, and Syringes, Reflects a Commitment to National Security and Public Safety
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC -- In a groundbreaking move following the 4-year statutory review, the White House has unveiled a series of tariffs on Chinese imports, spearheaded by all levels of the Biden administration, aimed at invigorating our economy and fortifying national security. Per the White House, President Biden is directing the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to increase tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on $18 billion of imports from China to protect American workers and businesses. The administration also calls for greater US Customs and Border Protection funding to protect domestic manufacturers against bad actors and tariff avoidance.
Among these new tariffs stands a remarkable increase, catapulting tariff rates on medical supplies, like PPE and surgical gloves, to 25%, up from 0-7.5%, and from 0 to 50% on syringes. This signifies a pivotal moment in America’s quest for self-reliance and true resilience, particularly in personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical medical products. The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) celebrated this announcement.
Eric Axel, the Executive Director of AMMA added, “[t]he White House understands that domestic manufacturers face an onslaught of underpriced, subpar Chinese imports. By sidelining high-quality American manufacturers, cheap Chinese imports threaten the safety of our healthcare workers and patients.”
The new tariffs announced today on Medical Products include:
- New tariff rates on syringes and needles will increase from 0% to 50% in 2024.
- Personal protective equipment (PPE), including certain respirators and face masks, will increase from 0–7.5% to 25% in 2024.
- Tariffs on rubber medical and surgical gloves will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026.
AMMA, the vanguard of domestic medical manufacturers, has tirelessly championed policy reforms to bolster our domestic PPE manufacturing, recognizing its pivotal role in bolstering public health and national security.
The White House statement resonates with a resounding call to action, emphasizing that these tariff hikes are essential to buttressing a robust domestic industrial base for medical supplies, pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic and everyday healthcare delivery nationwide.
Axel added, “Our member companies can compete with manufacturers globally. All they ask is for a level playing field because they have no doubt that American ingenuity and quality will win out.”
AMMA's unwavering commitment to advocating for domestic PPE manufacturers has yielded tangible results, positioning AMMA as the foremost voice in ushering in a new era of heightened protections and support for domestic manufacturing.
However, the public policy journey is far from over. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's announcement of a public comment period underscores the ongoing need for vigilant advocacy. AMMA and its allies are poised to ensure that the voices of domestic PPE manufacturers respond loudly and clearly and help guide policy decisions with the most immediate and long-term impact.
Axel concluded, “The White House's bold proclamation is significant for everyone who favors fortifying domestic PPE and medical product manufacturing. AMMA anticipates the measures announced by President Biden having a transformative impact, invigorating the domestic manufacturing base and safeguarding our nation's health and security.”
About AMMA
AMMA is an alliance of domestic Personal Protective I Equipment (PPE) manufacturers and partners. AMMA’s mission is to ensure that the U.S. has consistent access to quality, U.S.-made PPE. AMMA aims to create a market environment that promotes, incentivizes, and helps sustain PPE production's domestic ownership and operation. https://www.ammaunited.org/
