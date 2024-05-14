President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly signs National Health Insurance Bill into law, 15 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, publicly sign into law the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill which directs the transformation of the South Africa’s health care system to achieve universal coverage for health services and, through this, overcome critical socio-economic imbalances and inequities of the past.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, at 14h00.

Media wishing to cover the event are advised that the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, will conduct a question-and-answer session with media immediately after the signing.

