Community Oncology Alliance Launches New Chapter of Patient Advocacy Network
The COA Patient Advocacy Chapter Will Provide Patients and Survivors in Ohio an Advocacy PlatformCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has launched a new local chapter of its Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) at the Zangmeister Cancer Center, a division of the American Oncology Network (AON) in Ohio. The Zangmeister Cancer Center’s CPAN chapter will be the third in Ohio and will join 25 chapters in 18 states.
CPAN brings together patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, and oncology professionals to preserve local, quality, affordable cancer care for all. In a world of increasing provider consolidation and complicated policy changes, it is crucial to provide patients with the opportunity to learn about policies and laws that affect their access to care and the ability to voice their concerns to the lawmakers in control of those changes. CPAN members have access to monthly educational webinars, COA national events, and are invited to attend Hill Days in Washington, D.C. to meet with legislators.
“We are honored to welcome the Zangmeister Cancer Center to CPAN,” said Rose Gerber, MS, COA’s director of patient advocacy and education. “Accessible cancer care remains a critical issue in ongoing health care and government policy discussions. Unfavorable regulations and policies are forcing community oncology practices to close, jeopardizing patient access to critical care in their communities. Raising awareness of community oncology practices' positive impact on patient care is crucial to ensure patients continue to receive high quality care close to home.”
The newly established chapter will offer a range of educational and practice-based advocacy opportunities, including monthly CPAN Advocacy Chats, where experts from around the industry cover topics like the latest in cancer policy, nutrition, mental health, and treatment; and the annual COA Conference, where advocates from all parts of the country gather to learn more about the current state of community cancer care.
To learn more about CPAN and the potential to open a chapter at your local community oncology practice, visit www.COAAdvocacy.org.
About the Community Oncology Alliance
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org.
About the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN)
The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of more than 30 community cancer practice-based chapters spans 17 states, connecting and activating committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at www.COAAdvocacy.org.
About American Oncology Network
American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.
About Zangmeister Cancer Center
Designed for easy access and patient comfort, the center offers all of the services patients need as part of their cancer care, including diagnostic imaging and chemotherapy treatment, laboratory services, genetic consultation, a specialty pharmacy, social support services and access to cancer clinical trials. Our highly skilled and compassionate physicians use the latest advancements in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Learn more at www.zangcenter.com.
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
info@coacancer.org