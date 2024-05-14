PCUz promotes women’s leadership

On 14-15 May 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the National Human Rights Centre of the Republic of Uzbekistan (NHRC), conducted a two-day training to promote the leadership of women working in the judicial and security sector in Tashkent.

The event was opened jointly by Akmal Saidov, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and Director of the NHRC, and Andrew Yurkovsky, Senior Project Officer of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

Twenty-seven members of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies took part in the event, which was designed to enhance knowledge and professional skills in the area of Women, Peace and Security. Participants included representatives of the Supreme Court, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the ministries of Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs and Defence, as well as the National Guards and Customs Committee.

Those completing the training will have a better understanding of what is expected of leaders in their organizations and how they meet those expectations.

They’ll also enhance awareness of their value in the workplace, learn how to leverage their strengths for the organization’s benefit, acquire techniques to overcome self-limiting beliefs and behaviors, and develop skills for clear and confident communication.

This training program was organized within the framework of the project “Promoting Gender Equality and Combating Human Trafficking”.