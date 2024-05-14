Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,855 in the last 365 days.

PCUz promotes women’s leadership

On 14-15 May 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the National Human Rights Centre of the Republic of Uzbekistan (NHRC), conducted a two-day training to promote the leadership of women working in the judicial and security sector in Tashkent.

The event was opened jointly by Akmal Saidov, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and Director of the NHRC, and Andrew Yurkovsky, Senior Project Officer of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

Twenty-seven members of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies took part in the event, which was designed to enhance knowledge and professional skills in the area of Women, Peace and Security. Participants included representatives of the Supreme Court, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the ministries of Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs and Defence, as well as the National Guards and Customs Committee.

Those completing the training will have a better understanding of what is expected of leaders in their organizations and how they meet those expectations.

They’ll also enhance awareness of their value in the workplace, learn how to leverage their strengths for the organization’s benefit, acquire techniques to overcome self-limiting beliefs and behaviors, and develop skills for clear and confident communication.

This training program was organized within the framework of the project “Promoting Gender Equality and Combating Human Trafficking”.

You just read:

PCUz promotes women’s leadership

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more