CBP Officers Arrest Prior Felon for Gun Possession at the Lewiston Port of Entry

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a firearm in a vehicle that was encountered at the Lewiston Bridge.

On Saturday May 11, CBP officers encountered a passenger pick-up truck driven by a 48-year-old male United States citizen. The traveler was referred to secondary inspection after he declared purchasing high end merchandise along with possessing personal-use marijuana and a firearm. During the secondary examination, officers discovered a Sark 2P 9mm handgun. It was determined that the traveler, who currently resides in the state of Florida, unlawfully possessed the firearm due to prior felony convictions, that prohibit possessing firearms.

Lewiston, N.Y. border crossing with Canada.

“Our CBP Officers maintain their vigilance while screening all travelers entering the United States,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This encounter highlights our continued enforcement of multiple laws and is another example of how CBP successfully collaborates with our State and Local partners to keep our communities safe.”

The man was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm and driver were turned over to the Lewiston Police Department facing a felony charge for Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo