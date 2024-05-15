Business Reporter: A case for agility and seamless integration
The optimum deployment scenarios for ERP and PLM systems in the consumer goods industryLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Centric Software® Senior VP of Sales EMEAR and Global New Markets, Christophe Therrey delves into the dynamic realm of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems and their unparalleled synergy with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. Therrey highlights the pivotal role of PLM software in augmenting operational efficiency and fostering innovation, emphasizing its complementary nature with ERP systems for optimal outcomes.
PLM software is a ‘single version of the truth’ for real-time product-related data that connects people, products and development across the entire product lifecycle allowing companies to develop products with one single platform. Companies can optimise sourcing, enable supplier negotiation management and replace suppliers as needed which have already been identified and screened in PLM to serve as contingency solutions. Metrics that are absent in ERP such as sample lead times, design productivity, category manager capacity and BOM accuracy are readily available in PLM.
Both ERP and PLM systems are essential to efficient business functioning, so the main consideration becomes the order of implementation. If concurrent implementation is not viable, deployment of PLM first makes sense, as it provides the necessary up-to-date master data for ERP which otherwise would have to be fed mostly manually; a slow and potentially error-prone undertaking.
When it comes to building a product ideation-to-consumer solution, Centric PLM™ is an open platform that integrates with almost any third-party system including other PLM software, 80+ different ERP solutions, numerous CAD/3D solutions, PIMs, e-commerce, 100+ APIs and communication tools. Centric Software is a one-stop shop, from planning and PLM to pricing and inventory.
To learn more about what criteria you should keep in mind when selecting your PLM SaaS provider, read the article.
About Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)
From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-replenishment platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in consumer goods like fashion, outdoor, luxury, home, multi-category retail, grocery, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and consumer electronics, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.
• Centric PLMTM, the leading PLM solution for consumer goods, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity.
• Centric PlanningTM is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance resulting in a 110% increase in margin.
• Centric Pricing & InventoryTM leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.
• Centric Market IntelligenceTM is an AI-driven platform giving insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with a proven 12% increase in average initial price point.
• Centric Visual BoardsTM pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, increasing product portfolios by up to 90% using the same resources.
Centric Software’s market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition appears regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.
Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.
Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence and Centric Visual Boards are Trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.
