Krohn's Coverings Launches New Website with Help from Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Since 1987, we've been providing quality products and excellent service to Colorado's homeowners & businesses. We're excited about the launch of our newly redesigned website in collaboration with WTMP”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krohn's Coverings Inc., a leading window treatment company in Colorado Springs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, a collaborative effort with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP). This partnership has resulted in a user-friendly and informative platform that allows customers to explore the company's products and services easily.
— Michael Quadhamer
The decision to revamp the website was made in response to the growing demand for high-quality window treatments in the Colorado Springs area. With three decades of unwavering expertise in the industry, Krohn's Coverings has established a strong reputation for providing top-notch products and exceptional customer service. The new website will further enhance the company's online presence and make it easier for customers to find the perfect window treatments for their homes or businesses.
The new website, with its sleek and modern design, is not just visually appealing but also meticulously designed with your convenience in mind. It offers a wide range of window treatment options, including blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies, along with detailed information about the company's installation and solutions. The blog section provides valuable tips and advice on selecting the right window treatments for different spaces, making it a one-stop platform for all your window treatment needs.
“As a blind/shade/shutter supplier to the Colorado market since 1987, we have a legacy of providing quality products and excellent service. We are excited to build on that reputation by launching our retail initiative with WTMP, offering blinds, shades, and shutters directly to Colorado homeowners and businesses.” Michael Quadhamer, Krohn’s Coverings’ owner, said.
Krohn's Coverings is deeply grateful for your continued support and welcomes you to visit the new website. Discover the diverse window treatment options available. As part of their unwavering commitment to customer service, they also offer complimentary in-home consultations for upgrading window treatments. With the launch of the new website, Krohn's Coverings is poised to serve the Colorado Springs community with enhanced efficiency and convenience.
"We are honored to have been chosen by Krohn's Coverings to assist in developing their new website," said Will Hanke, owner of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Our team worked closely with Michael to create a website that showcases their exceptional products and services and reflects their commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience. We are confident this new online platform will help Krohn's Coverings reach even more customers in Colorado Springs and beyond."
The newly redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at www.krohnscoverings.com. Customers can explore the wide range of window treatments, schedule a consultation, and stay updated on industry trends and tips.
For more information, please contact Krohn’s Coverings at (719) 471-4851.
For website and digital marketing help, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (314) 470-1180.
Michael Quadhamer
Krohn's Coverings, Inc.
+1 719-471-4851
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Bottom-Up Angled Shades in Aspen, Colorado