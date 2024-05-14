FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “BEYOND THE TREE LINE”

The feature-length documentary BEYOND THE TREE LINE is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 14, 2024

BEYOND THE TREE LINE captures the physical challenges and emotional/psychological impact of the 2,200 mile, 7-month journey along the Appalachian Trail while exploring the immersive power of nature.” — Filmmaker Joel Guelzo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media--the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group--has just released the documentary feature BEYOND THE TREE LINE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD. BEYOND THE TREE LINE is a captivating feature-length documentary that chronicles the remarkable journey of the Sutton family as they trek America’s entire Appalachian Trail, covering 2,193 miles of wilderness terrain with their 4-year-old son, Harvey Sutton, before he starts kindergarten. In BEYOND THE TREE LINE, viewers witness moments of triumphs, struggles, and the camaraderie of the trail backpacking community. Through stunning cinematography and intimate interviews, the documentary offers an inside look at the mental challenge and willpower required to backpack from Georgia to Maine, proving that with commitment and perseverance, even the most daunting challenge can be conquered.

Directed by Joel Guelzo, BEYOND THE TREE LINE was produced by Guelzo, Josh Sutton, Cassie Sutton, and Nick Greene.

“Sifting through 150 hours of film footage to create BEYOND THE TREE LINE was no small feat,” said filmmaker Joel Guelzo. “Through the eyes of Josh, Cassie, and the endearing Little Man Harvey, this documentary captures not just their physical challenges, but the emotional and psychological impact of their 2,200-mile, seven-month journey along the Appalachian Trail. BEYOND THE TREE LINE is an exploration of the immersive power of nature.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BEYOND THE TREE LINE directly with Ryan Bury of MPX-Motion Picture Exchange.

BEYOND THE TREE LINE trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFFfoavM3LI

BEYOND THE TREE LINE website: www.beyondthetreelinefilm.com

