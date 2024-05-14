D-Central Technologies Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with Unique 3D Filament Painting of the Iconic Bitcoin Pizza
A unique 3D filament painting of the Bitcoin Pizza is now available, marking Bitcoin's first real-world transaction.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation of Bitcoin Pizza Day, D-Central Technologies is proud to announce the launch of a new 3D filament painting of the iconic Bitcoin Pizza. This innovative artwork pays homage to the historic transaction that marked the beginning of Bitcoin's journey as a practical digital currency.
Bitcoin Pizza Day is observed every year on May 22nd to commemorate the first recorded purchase of goods using Bitcoin.
On this day in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz, a programmer from Florida, paid 10,000 BTC for two pizzas from Papa John's, a transaction now valued at over $700 million at today's prices. This event highlighted Bitcoin's potential as a medium of exchange and sparked a global movement towards Bitcoin adoption.
D-Central Technologies, known for its leadership in Bitcoin mining and hardware innovation, is marking this year's celebration with the release of a 3D filament painting depicting the legendary Bitcoin Pizza. This artwork combines cutting-edge 3D printing technology with traditional artistic techniques, creating a visually stunning and unique piece that captures the essence of the original transaction.
The 3D filament painting is now available for purchase exclusively through D-Central Technologies' official website.
Customers are encouraged to secure their piece now to receive it in time for the celebrations on May 22, 2024. Each painting is meticulously crafted, offering a tangible connection to one of the most celebrated moments in Bitcoin history. This release not only commemorates the day but also serves as a symbol of the continued innovation and creativity within the cryptocurrency community.
About D-Central Technologies
Founded in 2016, D-Central Technologies is a leading player in the Bitcoin mining industry in Canada. With a reputation for reliability and expertise, D-Central operates facilities in Quebec and Alberta, offering a broad range of services, including ASIC repair, mining hosting, and refurbished hardware sales. The company serves a diverse clientele, from individual ASIC owners to large-scale mining operations.
D-Central is committed to innovation and sustainability in Bitcoin mining. The company champions practices such as methane mitigation through Bitcoin mining, converting surplus methane into CO2 and water, and dual-purpose mining solutions to enhance energy efficiency. Additionally, D-Central is a strong advocate for the utilization of stranded and flared gas for electricity generation, contributing to waste reduction and energy efficiency.
Through its commitment to local manufacturing, D-Central has developed an expanding 3D printing farm, producing a comprehensive range of Bitcoin mining products. The company also offers a variety of Antminer Shroud options, Bitcoin figurines with a growing Bitcoin merchandise section.
Join the Celebration
Bitcoin enthusiasts and art collectors alike are invited to join the celebration of Bitcoin Pizza Day by acquiring this exclusive 3D filament painting. For more information about the artwork and to make a purchase, visit D-Central Technologies' official website.
