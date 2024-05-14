Burgum thanks Mohanty for service after chief information officer resigns; Hoffman named interim

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today thanked Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kuldip Mohanty for his service and leadership of the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department after Mohanty submitted his resignation, effective May 31, citing family reasons. Burgum has appointed Deputy CIO Greg Hoffman to serve as interim CIO.

Mohanty has served as the state’s CIO since Feb. 23, 2023. He brought nearly 30 years of private sector experience in IT, most recently as CIO of HUB International Limited in Chicago, spearheading technology modernization and transformation for the world’s fifth-largest global insurance brokerage. As North Dakota’s CIO, Mohanty led NDIT through work on several major initiatives, including modernizing the unemployment insurance system, crafting policies and guidelines for use of artificial intelligence and development of the Business Gateway.

“Kuldip brought a deep understanding of system operations and a strong focus on customer service during his impactful 15 months as CIO, ensuring that NDIT was able to meet the needs of its agency partners so they could better serve North Dakota citizens,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for his leadership of the outstanding team at NDIT, and we look forward to building upon his progress and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We also thank Greg Hoffman for stepping up again to fill the interim CIO role as part of NDIT’s highly capable executive team.”

In his resignation letter, Mohanty said he’s stepping down to spend more time with family, adding he is “confident that the current executive leadership team is on a path to deliver excellence for the years to come.”

“It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of your administration in serving the citizens of North Dakota,” Mohanty stated. “I had the utmost pleasure of leading an amazing team of leaders within North Dakota Information Technology in delivering value to our citizens in collaboration with our agency partners.”

More than 250,000 North Dakotans depend on NDIT’s technology services daily including computer equipment and software, communications, cybersecurity, networks, applications, GIS, servers, storage and data, and other services. The CIO provides vision, leadership and direction for NDIT, which has a $275 million operating budget, over $500 million in projects and 479 full-time team members under five teams: Customer Success, Data, Technology, Security, and Operations. The CIO is a member of the governor’s cabinet.