Armstrong requests presidential disaster declaration for storm damage from tornadoes, straight-line winds

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration for severe storms that impacted the state June 20-21, producing more than 20 tornadoes and straight-line winds that caused widespread public damage preliminarily estimated at nearly $11.5 million.

“The destructive power of the storm system that ripped across our state on June 20-21 was unlike anything North Dakotans have seen in recent history – and hopefully something we’ll never see again,” Armstrong said. “Our citizens, volunteers, first responders, utility providers and emergency managers mobilized quickly to help their communities recover physically from the storm, and now they need assistance to recover financially. We appreciate the administration considering this presidential disaster request to help alleviate the burden of this historic event.”

Armstrong declared a statewide disaster on June 21 in response to the storms, which resulted in four storm-related deaths, knocked out power to nearly 37,000 people, toppled thousands of trees and caused significant damage to utilities, grain bins, homes and other private property.

The request made today through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) seeks a presidential major disaster declaration for 19 counties: Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Griggs, Kidder, McLean, Morton, Oliver, Ransom, Sheridan, Sioux, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Wells. There were also impacts in Mercer, Nelson and Richland Counties, but not enough to exceed the damages thresholds required for FEMA assistance.

A presidential declaration would make FEMA Public Assistance funding available to help cover the costs of debris removal, emergency operations and repairs or replacement of damaged infrastructure such as roads, public buildings and electrical distribution lines. The counties with the highest public damage assessment totals were Oliver County at $2.6 million, Cass County at $1.5 million, Barnes County at $1.3 million and Stutsman County at $1.1 million.

Armstrong previously spoke with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who oversees FEMA, to inform her that a declaration request was coming. He also announced a Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program on July 1 to help agricultural producers quickly replace infrastructure, such as grain storage, lost in the June storms, with approximately $37 million available through the gap financing program. More information about the program is available on the Bank of North Dakota’s website.