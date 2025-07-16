Armstrong applauds signing of HALT Fentanyl Act at White House ceremony with President Trump

President Donald Trump recognizes North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry during a signing ceremony Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the White House for the HALT Fentanyl Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today joined President Donald Trump at the White House for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, which places fentanyl-related substances under the same strict controls as other Schedule 1 drugs such as heroin. Armstrong was an original co-sponsor of an earlier version of the bill introduced in the 117th Congress in 2022.

The HALT (Halt All Lethal Trafficking of) Fentanyl Act amends the Controlled Substances Act to permanently classify illicit fentanyl knockoffs as Schedule 1 narcotics. The first Trump administration temporarily restricted all fentanyl-related substances in 2018 by issuing a temporary Schedule 1 classification, which Congress has since extended several times. The bill signed today makes the classification permanent, while still allowing for the FDA-approved use of Schedule II fentanyl for legitimate medical purposes.

The HALT Fentanyl Act also streamlines the registration process to allow more scientists to study fentanyl-related substances, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced the bill with Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. The bill was led in the House by Reps. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and Robert Latta, R-Ohio.

“Fentanyl is killing North Dakotans in communities across our state. Classifying fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule 1 drug will close off dangerous loopholes that can be exploited by traffickers, treating the drug with the severity it deserves,” Armstrong said. “I was proud to work with Rep. Griffith and Rep. Latta on this bill during my time in the House, and I thank them for getting it through this Congress. Thank you to President Trump and the White House for inviting me to the bill signing.”