Armstrong appoints Bismarck attorney Marina Spahr to South Central Judicial District judgeship

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today appointed Bismarck attorney Marina Spahr to an open judgeship in the South Central Judicial District, effective Sept. 15. Spahr has practiced civil and criminal law for more than 30 years, both in private practice and government service.

Spahr has served as an assistant attorney general and director of the North Dakota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Attorney General’s Office since 2019. Prior to that, she served nearly four years as a senior assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney, specializing in felony-level crimes with direct victim impact. From 1994 to 2015, Spahr worked in private practice in Carrington and Cooperstown, specializing in family law, real estate, probate and contracts, among other areas. During that time, she also served as a state’s attorney or assistant state’s attorney in Pembina, Wells, Griggs and Steele counties, and as a special assistant state’s attorney for Barnes, Eddy, Foster, McLean and Ward counties.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Spahr earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Saskatchewan and her law degree in 1992 from the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks. She has served in more than 70 civil and criminal trials and made 20 North Dakota Supreme Court appearances.

The South Central Judicial District judgeship vacancy was created by the June 6 retirement of Judge David E. Reich, who had served the district since 2006. Three attorneys were named as finalists for the judgeship, which is chambered in Bismarck.

The South Central Judicial District consists of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.