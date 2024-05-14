DMV News You Can Use for May 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and as the weather gets warmer, more motorcyclists are out this time of year. In this month's newsletter, we feature safety tips on motorcycles and remind riders that they require more skill and coordination to operate than a car. We also discuss motor-driven cycles, and how riders should follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Additionally, please note that our Inspection Station will transition to Spring/Summer operating hours starting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Keep reading for the new schedule.

Remember, DC DMV offers more than 55 online services and many of the most frequent transactions can be completed when you #SkipTheTrip and download the DMV mobile app.

Finally, please join us for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. We will be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV related questions. The next DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

