STARRS Chairman Interviewed on Fox & Friends

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS Chairman Lt General Rod Bishop, USAF ret, was interviewed recently by Pete Hegseth of Fox & Friends about the military DEI meeting he was prevented from attending in person and the DEI problem in the military.During the same show, Fox Hosts talked more about STARRS and the DEI agenda push in the military. Another segment includes General Bishop.Since 2022, there has been a little-known outside group pushing to make recommendations of affirmative action, forced DEI, and unconscious bias training and more mandated into permanent DOD policy," according to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS).“The group is called the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI); the members of this advisory group – mostly retired senior military officers -- all have the same views about promoting and pushing the DEI agenda in the military,” said Scott. “The SECDEF is not being served well by an advisory group, giving him only one side of a controversial issue with a clear agenda.ABOUT STARRSSTARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- purpose as a (501(c)( 3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us MEDIA INTERVIEW REQUESTS: Available. Contact information below.