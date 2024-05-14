Fitzgerald Auto Malls Opens Newly Upgraded Chambersburg, PA Dealership
Local Officials and Manufacturer Representatives Join Fitzgerald for Ribbon Cutting CeremonyCHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls, one of the region’s leaders in automotive sales and service, celebrated the official opening of their new dealership in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania with speeches, ribbon cutting and luncheon. The event commemorated the completion of the approx 15,000 square foot dealership and 5,500 sq. ft parts department.
The event was attended by representatives of Toyota and Nissan as well as local and state dignitaries, business leaders, and customers and showcased the rebuilt facility’s new service areas, customers lounges, and the Nissan and Toyota showrooms. The new facility includes a customer lounge featuring an Internet Café and a training room for the dealership’s 101 employees. The dealership’s new enclosed service lane features service write-up and loaner car areas to allow customers to get in and out quickly when dropping off their vehicles for service.
Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, stated in his welcome speech how proud the Fitzgerald Auto Mall company is to have completed the total redevelopment of the original dealership to provide Fitzgerald customers with a “truly upgraded service and buying experience”. Local dignitaries including Chambersburg Mayor Kenneth "Hockey" Hockey, Borough Council President Alan Kaufman, and State Representative Rob Kaufman attended the event and were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
The Chambersburg location of Fitzgerald Auto Mall was originally acquired in 1989 from local operator Dean Hebb. The existing building, demolished to make room for the new structure, was approximately 4,000 sq. ft. and had a parts department of 1,700 sq. ft. The evolution of the new Chambersburg dealership began in early April 2023, with the arrival of temporary mobile offices. Demolition of the existing dealership building began on May 9, 2023. By the end of July 2023, footers and the footprint of the new showrooms were defined, concrete pad was poured, and the first block wall started taking shape. In August/September 2023, the steel structure came to life and in the Fall of 2023, the dealership was officially under roof. By early March 2024, the trailers were removed, and Fitzgerald Associates moved into the new facility.
About Fitzgerald Auto Malls
In 1966 Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning his guiding principle for his new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, that unique consumer-focused approach to auto sales and service has been branded the “FitzWay” and has become the hallmark for which the Fitzgerald Automobile organization is known. Fitzgerald Auto Malls, headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, represents over twenty brands at twelve Auto Mall locations.
The Fitzgerald Automotive organization, one of the largest in the Washington, DC metropolitan area is very involved in community programs including the popular child safety seat program and a community program promoting child identification. Mr. Fitzgerald is the recipient of major industry awards including the Auto E-tailer of the Year Award from AIADA/Microsoft, The Public Service Award from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Outstanding Public Service Award from AAA, and the 2005 National Capital Business Ethics Awards, which recognizes companies that demonstrate the highest standards of civic and social responsibility, integrity and ethical conduct.
Mariana Barrientos
Roig Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram