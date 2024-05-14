CHOPT ANNOUNCES NEW CUSTOMER REWARDS PROGRAM
The original creative salad company debuts a wide array of rewards for its loyal fans, from members-only special events to customizable bonus perksNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chopt Creative Salad Co., the beloved destination for customizable salads and delicious dressings, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new rewards program, which debuted nationwide Thursday, April 25. Leveraging its hyper-customizable app, Chopt Rewards will elevate the brand experience for loyal customers by offering industry-leading personalization of their rewards.
Every challenge and reward can be structured to each individual’s taste and preference.
Chopt Rewards includes three-tier status levels for customers as they order from Chopt: Member, VIP and Elite. Every customer at every level has the opportunity to enjoy Chopt Rewards without a subscription. New customers will receive a generous welcome gift of 500 points when they sign up and place their first order, which can then be redeemed for free Chopt items.
"The foundation of Chopt has always been to let our customers choose," says Colin McCabe, founder of Chopt. “Just as we offer endless choices for salad customization, we wanted our new loyalty program to reflect that with the most reward options in the industry—for our passionate fans.”
Chopt Rewards builds off of feedback from guests and features the following benefits, among others:
-Earn points with every order and fully customize the redemption of those points
-Achieve Chopt status, spend more to unlock bonus perks
-Members-only special events
-Pop-up challenges (e.g.: order a “must try” item to receive $5 off the next order)
-Industry-first express pickup time for Elite customers
-Take home free bottled dressings
The user-friendly interface offers more flexibility and value, giving customers a single place in the app to view their points and choose their rewards easily. It also features an integration with Toast to offer in-store loyalty so customers can redeem rewards and earn points when ordering at the restaurant by scanning their Chopt App QR code.
For more information about Chopt and its new rewards program, visit choptsalad.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.
PHOTOS FOR USE (Photo credit: Chopt Creative Salad Co.)
ABOUT CHOPT CREATIVE SALAD COMPANY
Chopt’s mission is to make healthy eating exciting for all people. With the motto "Better Tastes Better," Chopt commits itself to a better process, start to finish – from buying local produce and developing relationships with farms and farmers along the way to seeking out unique artisans from around the world. With a menu that features classic creations, seasonal offerings, shockingly delicious dressings and only the best ingredients, Chopt is committed to doing things better. Founded in New York City in 2001 by best friends Tony Shure and Colin McCabe, Chopt has expanded to a family of over 80 restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina, with more to come soon. Chopt is fully integrated across all of its locations with digital ordering via its app, website, Group Ordering feature and contactless in-store ordering methods.
Melanie Hutchinson
TAA PR
+1 202-468-5229
melanie@taapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram