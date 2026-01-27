ROSEWOOD WASHINGTON, D.C. UNVEILS AMERICA’S 250TH CELEBRATION EXPERIENCES

Presidential Suite at Rosewood Washington, D.C. CUT Above at Rosewood Washington, D.C. Bespoke Gift from The Lockkeepers Collection

A collection of three rare stays are now available to book, including the ultimate four-night Presidential Suite experience

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, Rosewood Washington, D.C. introduces America’s 250th Celebration, a collection of three exclusive hotel experiences thoughtfully curated to honor Independence Day in the Nation’s Capital. Available to book beginning today, the offerings invite guests to experience July 4 from an insider's vantage point, blending historic significance with Rosewood’s signature refinement.Set along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown, Rosewood Washington, D.C. is one of the city’s most distinguished luxury addresses. Recognized with Michelin Two Key distinction, the hotel is defined by its residential elegance, Federal-style architecture, and intuitive, personalized service. Rosewood’s three America’s 250th Celebration experiences are outlined below:America’s 250th Celebration by Rosewood - A once-in-a-generation four-night experience for up to eight guests | $250,000Designed for those who expect nothing short of perfection, this extraordinary four-night stay unfolds within the hotel’s expansive four-bedroom Presidential Suite.From arrival to departure, every detail is seamlessly arranged, including first-class round-trip airfare, private airport transfers, and a dedicated driver throughout the stay. On July 4th, guests enjoy exclusive tickets to the rooftop celebration at CUT Above, providing a front-row seat to the fireworks show.The experience continues on the Potomac River with a private 41-foot yacht excursion with a personalized, curated lunch, followed by an unforgettable six-course dinner at CUT, accompanied by premium, sommelier-selected beverages crafted to delight even the most discerning palate.Guests will also enjoy a privately guided museum tour at one of Washington, D.C.’s most historic institutions, providing an intimate perspective on the artifacts and stories that have shaped the nation.As a final and enduring gesture, guests will receive four bespoke fine jewelry keys from The Lockkeepers Collection, LLC—exquisitely handcrafted pieces designed by Sherrie Beckstead. Her concept and design for this limited-edition collection, rendered in 18-karat gold and gemstones, is inspired by her deep love for preservation, education, and the oldest existing building on the National Mall: the Lockkeeper’s House.Beyond the extraordinary craftsmanship and symbolism, each commemorative key serves a meaningful purpose: a portion of proceeds directly benefits the Trust for the National Mall, supporting the preservation and stewardship of the nation’s most iconic civic landscape. The custom farewell gift serves not only as a rare collectible, but also as a lasting tribute to history, heritage, and the responsibility of safeguarding America’s legacy for generations to come.The Georgetown Retreat - A refined three-night escape for up to four guests | $25,000Blending historic charm with modern elegance, the Georgetown Retreat offers a three-night stay in a beautifully appointed private townhouse, delivering an intimate residential experience with effortless comfort and privacy. The package includes daily breakfast and the convenience of a dedicated private driver throughout the stay.On July 4th, guests are invited to the exclusive rooftop celebration at CUT Above. Culinary excellence anchors the experience with an indulgent six-course dinner at CUT, paired with premium sommelier-selected beverages. Designed for those who appreciate discretion and timeless moments, the Georgetown Retreat presents a balanced and sophisticated way to celebrate in one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods.The Weekend Getaway - A refined two-night celebration for two guests | $2,500Ideal for a relaxed Independence Day escape, the Weekend Getaway includes a two-night stay in a Premier Corner King room with daily breakfast. The experience culminates with exclusive access to the rooftop for a fireworks viewing, paired with a bottle of premium champagne.Availability: All America’s 250th Celebration experiences are available to book beginning today at https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/washington-dc/discover/americas-250. About Rosewood Washington, D.C.: Rosewood Washington D.C. is set along the historic C&O Canal in the heart of Georgetown, the capital's most historic neighborhood where community and elegance unite. Behind the Federal-style architecture are 57 rooms, suites and townhouses that feel both connected and quietly removed from the city's energy.From exclusive museum partnerships to Potomac River cruises, vineyard tours and evenings at the Kennedy Center, every stay is a connection to the city. Acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck shapes gastronomy at CUT D.C., where menus are a refined reflection of Mid-Atlantic flavors. On the rooftop, guests can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails at CUT Above and dips in the infinity pool, complemented by panoramic views. Indulgent in-room spa treatments rejuvenate mind, body and spirit, while the boutique fitness center offers a change of pace. 