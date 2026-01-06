LIFE ALIVE x ROW 7 SEEDS COLLAB MAKES EATING POSITIVE IRRESISTIBLE

Flavor meets total wellbeing in the 'Plant Power Bowl' featuring Row 7's Koginut Squash, the centerpiece of Life Alive's gut-nourishing "30 Plant Challenge"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Alive Organic Cafe has partnered with Row 7 Seeds, the innovative company that knows deliciousness and energizing wellbeing starts with the seed. Together, they're launching the Plant Power Bowl, a limited-time dish built around Row 7's celebrated Koginut squash, bred for its nutty flavor and velvety texture. Available from January 1-31, the bowl brings together over 30 plants in a single dish, serving as the centerpiece of Life Alive's annual 30 Plant Challenge and inviting guests to supercharge their gut health in the new year through the power of plant diversity.The Plant Power Bowl showcases Row 7’s signature Koginut squash, organically grown and slow-roasted with Moroccan spices, then paired with spicy cabbage slaw, kale, broccoli, beets, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, and a white bean and edamame salad over brown rice and quinoa. Finished with lemon tahini, toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and a drizzle of salsa verde, the dish highlights bold flavors, vibrant housemade sauces, and showcases just how delicious and craveworthy whole-plant eating can be.Row 7 is a seed-to-table company revolutionizing how we eat—and how we grow—through better-tasting vegetables. Founded by Chef Dan Barber, Row 7 works with chefs, farmers, and plant breeders to co-select new varieties in the field and kitchen. They partner with regional organic farmers to bring Row 7 vegetables to the grocery aisle.“I’ve admired Row 7 Seeds for years, so getting to create a dish with their star vegetable, the Koginut squash, was a culinary career highlight,” says Dylan Mendelsohn, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Life Alive. “The Koginut gave us an opportunity to build a bowl around one extraordinary ingredient, and then layer in all of these amazing gut-enriching components like spicy cabbage slaw, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, and the white bean and edamame salad. Row 7’s dedication to sustainability and superior-tasting produce fits so well with how we cook at Life Alive, and the result is a bowl that feels warm, nourishing, and genuinely satisfying to eat.”Charlotte Douglas, president of Row 7 shared, “Life Alive shares our belief that vegetables should be craveable. Seeing our Koginut squash anchoring their 30 Plant Challenge shows what's possible when chefs commit to working with produce that's been bred to be delicious.”This launch also marks the beginning of Life Alive’s full January wellness lineup, which includes the Happy Gut Smoothie and the 30 Plant Challenge aimed at helping guests build simple, healthy habits for the year ahead.The Happy Gut Smoothie, available January 1-31, is a probiotic-rich blend of pineapple, dragonfruit, ginger, chia, and ginger kombucha, swirled with turmeric yogurt for a touch of warmth and creaminess. Topped with a dollop of coconut chia pudding, it’s a nutrient-packed, satisfying sip that’s as visually striking as it is gut-friendly.Life Alive is also inviting guests to pick up a 30 Plant Tracker at any of its 15 cafes to help tally the whole plants they eat—vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds count as one point each, while herbs and spices count as ¼ point. The month-long initiative encourages guests to reach 30+ plants per week and kickstart their gut health for the new year. 30 Plant Trackers are available in cafés and online, with daily tips and inspiration shared on Life Alive’s Instagram and TikTok.For more information, visit LifeAlive.com/30Plants , and follow Life Alive on Instagram and TikTok @lifealivecafe.Please find photography at this LINK ABOUT LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFÉLife Alive Organic Café is a beacon for positive eating––serving vibrant, nutritious food in a welcoming and stress-free environment. Life Alive’s mission remains steadfast: to explore and celebrate the profound connection between what we eat and how we feel. Each cafe offers a chef-driven menu of invigorating food prepared from scratch (from hearty warm grain bowls, salads, noodles, wraps and pitas to cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and signature espresso drinks) and features an elevated design with eclectic art, cozy nooks, ample plugs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Life Alive now operates fifteen cafés in Massachusetts, Washington D.C. and Virginia.Eat positive. Live positive.ABOUT ROW 7 SEEDSRow 7 is a seed-to-table company revolutionizing how we eat—and how we grow—through better-tasting vegetables. Founded by Chef Dan Barber, Row 7 works with chefs, farmers, and plant breeders to co-select new varieties in the field and kitchen. They partner with regional organic farmers to bring Row 7 vegetables to the grocery aisle.

