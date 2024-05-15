AVA, a smart, speaking Virtual Tour Guide Pops Up in Albany, Oregon

AVA Pops Out to Great Visitors on the Albany Explorer App.

AVA is Albany's new POPUP virtual tour guide. Powered by ChatGPT & CHATHPC™, AVA is set to revolutionize the way visitors explore Albany and other cities.

With AVA, we take the virtual tour guide to a personal, local level to provide a fun way for both residents and visitors to explore all that Albany has to offer, using our own ChatHPC with ChatGPT.” — Marti Staprans Barlow

ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where technology continues to redefine the way we experience our surroundings, the Albany Visitor’s Association in partnership with woman owned HospitalityVision, proudly unveils its latest innovation: AVA (short for Albany Visitor’s Association), the voice-activated POPUP virtual and local tour guide available on the updated Albany Explorer App. Harnessing the power of Chat GPT to create CHATHPC™, AVA is set to revolutionize the way both residents and visitors explore Albany and other cities. Ava’s answers are customized to Albany so ChatGPT4 is screened for accuracy, and reduces wrong and outdated answers, common in ChatGPT.

Look what innovation happens when two women put their heads together! Albany Visitor’s Association Director Rebecca Bond received a Leadership Award from Travel Oregon. HospitalityVision President Marti Staprans Barlow was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by her local Chamber of Commerce for her work on ChatHPC™, short for HotelPal Chat™.

The Albany Explorer App promotes women in Albany (deceased and living) who have been Pioneers in History. Users can take the ground breaking, interactive Pioneering Women’s Tour and see where these women worked and lived, while watching videos about their lives. Meet Abigal Scott Duniway who fought for women’s suffrage, Bessy Hale, the first Black women business owner, Mae Yih, the first Asian State Congresswoman, and more.

To celebrate Historic Preservation Month, the Albany Explorer App provides four interactive tours of several downtown historic districts and Covered Bridges, detailing history and architecture.

AVA isn't just an average chatbot; she is a personalized companion for discovering the hidden local gems in Albany. Whether someone's a first-time visitor or a long-time resident looking to uncover new adventures, Ava is here to guide visitors every step of the way with wit and humor.

Key features of the nation’s first official Albany Explorer Tour Guide AVA include:

Voice Activation: Simply speak to AVA to initiate a tour experience. No need to fumble with buttons or screens; hands-free. AVA can also just text.

Personalized Recommendations: AVA understands questions and tailors recommendations based on visitor interests, ensuring that every tour is uniquely suited to user's tastes.

AVA provides custom greetings – she wished everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. She welcomes groups and conventions.

Historical Insights: Users can dive deep into the history of AVA with her wealth of knowledge about landmarks, monuments, and cultural hotspots, including 5 historic, interactive walking and driving tours.

Interactive Experience: Engage in real-time conversations with AVA to ask questions, receive directions, or even just chat about local trivia.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new AVA to our community," says Marti Staprans Barlow and her company HospitalityVision. "With AVA, we take the generic chatbot to a personal, local level to provide a fun way for both residents and visitors to explore all that Albany has to offer. Because we program our Chatbot locally, we reduce the number of incorrect answers we see sometimes in ChatGPT. We combine CHATGPT local with our custom CHATHPC.”

Albany Visitor’s Association Director Rebecca Bond affirms that the Albany Explorer App is also a “great way for potential visitors to tour and get to know Albany History before they arrive. AVA can create an itinerary for you. Think of AVA as a Siri for Albany. ”

Users can also use the App to discover local blooms, hiking trails, shops, restaurants, the Carousel, top selfie spots, and even send a vintage Albany postcard.

To experience AVA, visitors can simply download the Albany Explorer app from the App Store and Google Play.

Ask AVA “What can I do for fun?” “Where can I hike?” “Where can I meet the pioneering women?” “Tell me a Joke”

She’ll even take users on a ride on the Carousel and, better yet, she’ll tell them not to forget the sunscreen.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Bond, Albany Visitors, (541) 928-0911

Marti Staprans Barlow, President, HospitalityVision (541)760-5996

AVA shows you where life is blooming.