GraspLet, UK-Based Telecom and IT Company Leverages floLIVE to Expand into IoT Sector
Seeing the value of the rapidly growing connected ecosystem, GraspLet turns to floLIVE to support delivering reliable, robust IoT connectivity
GraspLet is thrilled to embark on this journey through strategic collaboration with floLIVE, paving the way for a connected future where IoT connectivity is seamless to the needs of each industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GraspLet, a UK-based telecommunications and information technology company, announces today that by utilising floLIVE, the creator of the world’s first and largest hyperlocal global cellular network and a leading provider of global connectivity and network services for IoT, it has expanded its services into the Internet of Things (IoT)."
By 2027, 29 billion IoT connections are expected, creating a significant market value for connectivity and connectivity-management solutions. Understanding that value, global organisation GraspLet has diversified its services to deliver global connectivity and support to this rapidly growing technology sector through its partnership with floLIVE.
“floLIVE is excited to help GraspLet enter the very promising IoT market,” floLIVE’s MVNO Partner Lead Europe & Middle East Kieran Chury said. “Connectivity service providers are the lifeblood of IoT and it’s a very high growth industry – but not without its challenges. The more seamless connectivity providers can deliver these vital communications, the greater their success is in the market, and that’s what we are helping to provide to GraspLet.”
Delivering connectivity that meets the critical, complex demands in IoT can be incredibly complex, challenged by a fragmented ecosystem of connectivity providers, hundreds of use cases with varying requirements, and the management of significant numbers of device fleets.
"Ecosystem collaboration is crucial for enabling IoT success, as numerous important elements must be highly interoperable to deliver key results. GraspLet is thrilled to embark on this journey through strategic collaboration with floLIVE, paving the way for a more connected future where IoT connectivity is seamless, scalable, and tailored to the unique needs of each industry." GraspLet Director Arunkumar Ramaswamy said.
By utilising floLIVE’s global network and management platform, GraspLet is able to achieve:
- Global Coverage with a Single SKU SIM: Instead of managing multiple SIMs from different network operators, GraspLet can simplify logistics using a single SIM that provides worldwide connectivity. This is made possible through access to a robust library of top-tier network operators.
- Flexibility with Multi-profile SIMs: GraspLet can deploy Multi-IMSI SIMs, allowing for the utilisation of multiple network profiles. This flexibility enables devices to autonomously switch networks for enhanced availability and fault tolerance. Additionally, GraspLet offers eUICC SIM cards, where the floLIVE Multi-IMSI serves as the primary profile, combining the advantages of both technologies.
- Comprehensive Network Visibility: Through floLIVE’s connectivity management platform, GraspLet gains full visibility into network traffic from various devices and endpoints. This proactive monitoring capability empowers GraspLet to optimise network performance, enhance security measures, and troubleshoot issues promptly, thereby improving operational efficiency and minimising downtime.
- Customisation to Suit Diverse Industries: GraspLet caters to a range of industries such as payment solutions, transportation, healthcare tech, banking, and travel, each with unique requirements. Customisation plays a crucial role in meeting the diverse needs of IoT applications across these sectors.
- High-Security Standards: floLIVE SIMs offer robust security features, including secure OTA updates and the utilisation of external HSM for key management, ensuring a high level of protection for GraspLet's operations and data.
About GraspLet
GraspLet, an innovative and customer-driven Telecommunications and Information Technology company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, specialises in delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of both consumers and businesses. With a strategic emphasis on Cloud Digital Transformation, bespoke software solutions, and Telecom Consultancy Services, GraspLet is dedicated to driving sales, satisfaction, and success for its clients. Backed by the expertise of its founders, who collectively boast over 30 years of industry experience, GraspLet offers unparalleled insight and capabilities to empower clients to achieve their objectives. Expanding its horizons, GraspLet is now poised to venture into the burgeoning realm of IoT, providing connectivity solutions to facilitate the advancement of IoT sectors across the globe.
About floLIVE
floLIVE designed and developed an elastic, robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest connectivity infrastructure in the world. Through this powerful infrastructure, the company offers numerous services to mobile operators, IoT MVNOs and Global Enterprises seeking seamless, compliant, high-performance and regulatory-compliant connectivity, anywhere in the world.
With a global carrier library that is based on interconnected local core mobile networks, floLIVE ensures low latency, high performance, and full compliance with privacy acts, data regulations, and roaming restrictions. As of today, more than 20 mobile operators are on board the platform, giving companies multi-tier connectivity access.
Through direct access to our network, customers can monitor their devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, providing a seamless experience that keeps devices connected at all times. Through one integration, one SKU and one platform, customers have a world of connectivity and endless possibilities.
