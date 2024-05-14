Submit Release
A meeting was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue

On May 14, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A.Gurbanov took part in a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the countries participating in the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue, held in Astana. The meeting was also attended by deputy heads of foreign affairs agencies of Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Ambassadors of Central Asian countries accredited in Kazakhstan, representatives of local and foreign media.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of organizing the Dialogue Summit “Central Asia + Japan”. During the meeting, the parties also discussed current issues of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Japan in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

