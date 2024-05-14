Submit Release
14 May 2024

A joint conference of Turkmenistan and the European Union was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On May 14, 2024, the Joint Conference of Turkmenistan and the European Union “30 years of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union: working together for a better future” was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The event was attended by representatives of relevant ministries, state agencies and public organizations of Turkmenistan, the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan, EU programs and projects.

During the plenary session, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala spoke. The speakers noted the positive development of multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, which has recently become progressive. Education, security cooperation, climate change, development of transport and transit corridors, energy, digital economy, water resources management and trade were identified as priority areas for cooperation prospects.

At the end of the plenary session, a ceremony was held to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmengas” and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The conference continued its work with thematic sessions dedicated to successful partnership projects in the fields of education, trade, security and the green economy.

An exhibition dedicated to the achievements of 30 years of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU was opened in the foyer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

