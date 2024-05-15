Payarc Partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Develop Payments Artificial Intelligence Platform
Payarc partners with Amazon Web Services to transform payment analytics, leveraging cutting-edge AI & cloud tech for smarter decisions.GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payarc, a leader in innovative payment processing solutions, announces it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance business intelligence for its clientele. Leveraging AWS machine learning, generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), analytics, security, and business intelligence technologies such as Amazon Macie, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Redshift, data lake Foundation on AWS, Amazon QuickSight, Amazon QuickSight Q, and Amazon Q, Payarc aims to redefine financial data analysis in the payment industry.
Under the leadership of Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc, this initiative aims to equip Payarc’s customers with advanced analytics tools, enhancing decision-making processes with comprehensive data analysis.
“Our work with AWS signifies Payarc’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology solutions,” Martinez said. “AWS’s cloud infrastructure and leading generative AI services embedded in Payarc’s proprietary business management platform, will empower our clients with real-time insights and predictive analytics, setting new standards in the payment processing landscape.”
This venture into advanced business intelligence underscores Payarc’s ambition to provide state-of-the-art technology solutions. Through AWS’s secure and scalable cloud services, Payarc aims to enhance its data operations, offering clients a competitive edge in a data-centric business environment.
“AWS is helping Payarc use advanced technologies like generative AI and analytics to enhance payment processing for customers, providing them with the visibility to make more informed financial decisions and optimize operations,” said Greg Pearson, Vice President of AWS Global Sales. “We look forward to collaborating with Payarc to help them innovate more personalized and secure payment experiences that will support the company’s growth for years to come.”
The collaboration aligns with Payarc’s strategic focus on innovation and customer success, enhancing its offerings with powerful analytics and data visualization tools. This collaboration strengthens Payarc’s market position and demonstrates its commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that cater to evolving business needs.
