AgileOne Annouces the List of Supplier Excellence Award Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne, the global workforce management company, has announced the list of honorees from the company’s annual Customer Forum event. The event is centered around the strategic partnerships between AgileOne, its clients, and its suppliers, and provides networking opportunieis, offers top-tier sessions and discussion with industry leaders, and celebrates the company’s top-performing suppliers for their agility, versatility, and innovation.
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “The Supplier Excellence Awards held at our Customer Forum each year allow us to showcase our suppliers, celebrate their continued success, and honor their achievements. At AgileOne, we believe that the worker is the center of the universe, and our amazing supplier partners ensure the worker experience is second to none. I’m grateful for the continued effort our partners invest, and am proud to highlight their innovations and successes each year at our Customer Forum!”
The full list of honorees at the AgileOne Customer Forum 2024 is below:
STEFANINI INC - Supplier Excellence
PYRAMID CONSULTING INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - Gold
SPECTRAFORCE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - Silver
ON BOARD SERVICES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - Gold
PRIMARY TALENT PARTNERS LLC - Strategic Partner - All Path Partnership
DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS, LLC - Diverse Supplier - Gold
HKA ENTERPRISES LLC – Supplier of the Year Class A – Bronze
INTEGRATED RESOURCES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - Silver
NET2SOURCE INC - Diverse Supplier - Silver
ICONMA, LLC - Rising Star
MATLEN SILVER GROUP, INC. - Supplier Excellence
INSYNC STAFFING INC – Supplier of the Year Class B - Bronze
UBERTAL, INC. - Rising Star
ALLSTEM CONNECTIONS INC. - Supplier Excellence
AMPCUS INC. - Supplier Excellence
About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.
Patrick Moyer
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “The Supplier Excellence Awards held at our Customer Forum each year allow us to showcase our suppliers, celebrate their continued success, and honor their achievements. At AgileOne, we believe that the worker is the center of the universe, and our amazing supplier partners ensure the worker experience is second to none. I’m grateful for the continued effort our partners invest, and am proud to highlight their innovations and successes each year at our Customer Forum!”
The full list of honorees at the AgileOne Customer Forum 2024 is below:
STEFANINI INC - Supplier Excellence
PYRAMID CONSULTING INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - Gold
SPECTRAFORCE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - Silver
ON BOARD SERVICES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - Gold
PRIMARY TALENT PARTNERS LLC - Strategic Partner - All Path Partnership
DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS, LLC - Diverse Supplier - Gold
HKA ENTERPRISES LLC – Supplier of the Year Class A – Bronze
INTEGRATED RESOURCES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - Silver
NET2SOURCE INC - Diverse Supplier - Silver
ICONMA, LLC - Rising Star
MATLEN SILVER GROUP, INC. - Supplier Excellence
INSYNC STAFFING INC – Supplier of the Year Class B - Bronze
UBERTAL, INC. - Rising Star
ALLSTEM CONNECTIONS INC. - Supplier Excellence
AMPCUS INC. - Supplier Excellence
About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.
Patrick Moyer
The ActOne Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn