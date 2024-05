AgileOne Annouces the List of Supplier Excellence Award Winners

AgileOne Customer Forum 2024 in New Orleans

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgileOne , the global workforce management company, has announced the list of honorees from the company’s annual Customer Forum event. The event is centered around the strategic partnerships between AgileOne, its clients, and its suppliers, and provides networking opportunieis, offers top-tier sessions and discussion with industry leaders, and celebrates the company’s top-performing suppliers for their agility, versatility, and innovation. Brian Clark , President, AgileOne, said, “The Supplier Excellence Awards held at our Customer Forum each year allow us to showcase our suppliers, celebrate their continued success, and honor their achievements. At AgileOne, we believe that the worker is the center of the universe, and our amazing supplier partners ensure the worker experience is second to none. I’m grateful for the continued effort our partners invest, and am proud to highlight their innovations and successes each year at our Customer Forum!”The full list of honorees at the AgileOne Customer Forum 2024 is below:STEFANINI INC - Supplier ExcellencePYRAMID CONSULTING INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - GoldSPECTRAFORCE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class A - SilverON BOARD SERVICES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - GoldPRIMARY TALENT PARTNERS LLC - Strategic Partner - All Path PartnershipDIGITAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS, LLC - Diverse Supplier - GoldHKA ENTERPRISES LLC – Supplier of the Year Class A – BronzeINTEGRATED RESOURCES, INC. – Supplier of the Year Class B - SilverNET2SOURCE INC - Diverse Supplier - SilverICONMA, LLC - Rising StarMATLEN SILVER GROUP, INC. - Supplier ExcellenceINSYNC STAFFING INC – Supplier of the Year Class B - BronzeUBERTAL, INC. - Rising StarALLSTEM CONNECTIONS INC. - Supplier ExcellenceAMPCUS INC. - Supplier ExcellenceAbout AgileOneFrom cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.