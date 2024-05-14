THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S 2024 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE IN LOS ANGELES FROM MAY 23-26
The ISDC Hosts Over 100 Sessions and Keynotes by Major Aerospace and Newspace LeadersKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) will be held in Los Angeles, California, next week from May 23-26. The ISDC is the annual keynote event of the NSS, bringing together leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The conference attracts over 1000 people from dozens of countries and features important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, academia, and other space-related fields. This year's special guest will be "Star Trek" star and private astronaut William Shatner, to accept the 2024 Robert Heinlein Memorial Award.
ISDC 2024 talks will cover the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; space debris mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others.
Speakers appearing at ISDC 2024 include retired NASA astronauts Susan Kilrain and Jose Hernandez, the inspiration for the Amazon hit film “A Million Miles Away”; “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Melissa Navia; planetary scientist and Principal Investigator of the New Horizons program Dr. Alan Stern; CEO of VAST Space Max Haot; Chief Engineer Emeritus of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Rob Manning; CEO of Embedded Ventures Jordan Noone; conference chair and college provost Dr. Anthony Paustian; VP of Marketing for VAST Dennis Stone; noted YouTube creators Isaac Arthur and Brian McManus; planetary geologist Dr. Pascal Lee; NASA planetary defense professional Dr. Kelly Fast; author and scientist Dr. Robert Zubrin; and many others. For a full listing please see the speaker's listing at isdc.nss.org.
“The ISDC is the only major space conference that is intended for everyone, from space professionals to students to the lay public. It is the largest and longest running space conference anywhere,” said Aggie Kobrin, the NSS Event Manager. “We’re thrilled to be holding the conference in Los Angles this year. It’s wonderful and to have these amazing speakers appearing before an audience ranging from seasoned NASA professionals to hundreds of young people, all of whom are deeply interested in space.”
ABOUT THE NSS
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.
Aggie Kobrin
National Space Society
+1 949-836-8464
email us here