Las Vegas Cosmetic Dentist Discusses Dental Anxiety and the Advantages of Sedation Dentistry
For patients with dental anxiety, Las Vegas dentist Joseph Willardsen, DDS highlights how sedation dentistry can create a more comfortable office visit.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many individuals struggle with anxious thoughts about visiting the dentist. That fear and stress can often prevent people from obtaining the dental care they need, even though they may be experiencing tooth pain, decay, or other oral issues. Las Vegas cosmetic dentist Joseph Willardsen, DDS says dental anxiety is not uncommon. In fact, roughly half of Americans are said to experience some level of stress when visiting the dentist. Oftentimes, that can be caused by a fear of needles and the use of dental tools, tooth or gum sensitivity, an overactive gag reflex, or previous uncomfortable dental visits. To create a calmer and more relaxed experience, patients may opt for sedation dentistry techniques. Dr. Willardsen notes that these options can ultimately help alleviate anxieties and allow patients to receive care for concerns that may get much worse if left untreated.
There are various sedation dentistry approaches available to help patients with differing levels of apprehension. At True Dentistry, the practice Dr. Willardsen oversees in Las Vegas, he and his dental team offer oral conscious sedation to help patients reduce dental anxiety. This technique induces a state of extreme relaxation through the consumption of a small pill taken about an hour before treatment. Oral conscious sedation is not designed to produce a state of unconsciousness and patients should still be able to communicate with their dentist while experiencing the effects of sedation, but they should also feel so relaxed throughout the treatment that they may not even remember it taking place after it is complete. With that in mind, Dr. Willardsen says it can take a little while for the effects to fully wear off, so patients are advised to arrange transportation home following the appointment.
Oral conscious sedation is just one option in a selection of techniques that can be helpful for patients who suffer from varying levels of dental anxiety. Dr. Willardsen stresses that it is important for patients to know that the field of dental care has seen a great many advances over the years when it comes to diagnostic and treatment techniques designed to make the entire dental care experience more comfortable, precise, and convenient. With that in mind, he says patients should not be hesitant to bring up any fears and anxieties they may have about treatment beforehand, and they should always be transparent and communicative with their dentist about dental phobia. By choosing a dentist with whom they feel comfortable, as well as one who provides options at the practice that are specifically designed for patients who feel anxiety at the prospect of dental treatment, Dr. Willardsen says many individuals can look forward to a much less stressful experience.
About Joseph G. Willardsen, DDS
Dr. Joseph Willardsen is a cosmetic dentist at True Dentistry and has led the practice’s team of dental professionals for many years. He has long-served the community of Las Vegas, and has even fulfilled the role of official cosmetic and reconstructive dentist for the Miss Nevada USA pageant. Dr. Willardsen is experienced with a wide range of advanced dental procedures, including Invisalign®, dental implants, porcelain veneers, and many others. After attending Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California, Dr. Willardsen completed specialty training at the renowned Las Vegas Institute and graduated from both Arrowhead International and Occlusion Connections. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Willardsen is available for interview upon request.
For more information about True Dentistry, please visit truedentistry.com or find the practice on Facebook and Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.truedentistry.com/practice-news/las-vegas-cosmetic-dentist-discusses-dental-anxiety-and-the-advantages-of-sedation-dentistry/
